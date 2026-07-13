July 13, 2026 11:04 PM हिंदी

Pakistan: Police intensify brutal crackdown against Afghan migrants, forcing repatriations

Pakistan: Police intensify brutal crackdown against Afghan migrants, forcing repatriations (File Image)

Islamabad, July 13 (IANS) Pakistan has intensified its campaign against Afghan migrants by arresting and deporting them following the expiration of government's deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave the country, local media reported.

An enforcement drive has begun after the expiration of the July 10 deadline for Afghans without valid visas to leave voluntarily.

"Afghan migrants in Pakistan said authorities are now detaining not only undocumented migrants but also Afghans whose visas or Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) have expired. Pakistani authorities say the campaign is underway in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," Amu TV reported.

According to the Pakistani government, people holding Afghan Citizen Cards and other temporary documents also face deportation.

Taliban's Secretariat of the High Commission for Addressing Returnees’ Issues said that more than 4,000 Afghans were deported from Pakistan in 24 hours over the weekend.

An Afghan migrant living in Pakistan confirmed that many families have been unable to renew their visas.

"Visas have effectively been unavailable for about a year," he said. "If we are arrested and deported, we all know what the situation is like in Afghanistan. We fear retaliation by the Taliban," the report quoted Ahmad as saying.

According to an Afghan journalist living in Pakistan, widespread anxiety among Afghan families has been created due to the Pakistani government’s latest directive. The figures from Pakistani media say that nearly 2.59 million Afghan migrants and refugees have been deported since the launch of Pakistan's repatriation campaign in late 2023.

Another Afghan journalist in Pakistan, stressed that many of those who fled after the Taliban returned to power in 2021 remain at risk.

"Those who sought refuge in Pakistan after 2021 are refugees, not ordinary migrants," she said. "Returning them to Afghanistan could cost them their lives," highlighted the report by Amu TV.

Pakistan has been warned by the United Nations and international human rights organisations to halt the forced deportations, warning that many returning Afghans could face persecution, arbitrary detention, torture or reprisals upon their return.

–IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

When Rishi Kapoor threw a writer out of his car

When Rishi Kapoor threw a writer out of his car

Bernadette Szocs clinches thrilling 8-7 win for unbeaten Goa Challengers against Kolkata ThunderBlades in Season 7 of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao in Goa on Sunday. Photo credit: UTT

UTT Season 7: Szocs clinches thrilling 8-7 win for unbeaten Goa Challengers against Kolkata ThunderBlades

India hands over family tents to Afghanistan to support returnees

India hands over family tents to Afghanistan to support returnees

PM Modi’s gift of Bastar’s Dhokra art to Australian PM brings global spotlight on tribal craft (Photo: IANS)

PM Modi’s gift of Bastar’s Dhokra art to Australian PM brings global spotlight on tribal craft

'This will inspire generations of cricketers', says BCCI as it hails the Indian women’s team for its landmark Test win against England at Lord's on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

'This will inspire generations of cricketers': BCCI hails women’s team for landmark Test win at Lord's

India, Spain can target 10 times growth in trade, investments in 10 years: Piyush Goyal

India, Spain can target 10 times growth in trade, investments in 10 years: Piyush Goyal

Nine Indian boxers enter finals; six bronze medals secured in U-19 category in the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday. Photo credit: BFI

Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing: Nine Indian boxers enter finals; six bronze medals secured in U-19 category

ICC endorses development pathway for Afghan refugee women, reconstitutes task force for future roadmap (Credit: ICC)

ICC endorses development pathway for Afghan refugee women, reconstitutes task force for future roadmap

Gujarat: HM Amit Shah inaugurates new vegetable sub-yard at Dahegam APMC (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat: HM Amit Shah inaugurates new vegetable sub-yard at Dahegam APMC

Sanya Vats in the semifinals of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour-Chenna at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai on Monday. Photo credit: SRFI

Sanya Vats in Chennai Squash PSA Challenger semis