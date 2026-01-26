Pakistan: Police arrests former cricketer's son after maid accuses him of rape

Lahore, Jan 26 (IANS) Police in the Punjab province of Pakistan has arrested the son of a former cricketer for allegedly sexually assaulting his house maid, local media reported.

The Barki Police Station filed the case against the son of a former Pakistani cricketer - reportedly a former spin legend - after the domestic worker registered the complaint on January 23. The FIR stated that the suspect allegedly asked his maid to come to home for work urgently, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

The complainant informed police that the suspect picked her up in his car from the entrance of the housing society and took her to his farmhouse. As per the report, the suspect allegedly forced himself on the domestic worker. Later, the complainant reported the case at Barki Police Station and submitted an application for filing a rape case.

Police has taken the suspect in custody and began the probe. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior police official stated that medical examinations of suspect and the complainant were being conducted. The suspect is a former first-class cricketer and son of former cricketer.

In December last year, Sahil, an organisation monitoring gender-based violence, said that Pakistan reported a big rise in crimes against women during the first 11 months of 2025.

The report has collected data published in 81 national newspapers from all four provinces, Islamabad Capital Territory, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB). According to the report, 6,543 incidents were reported in Pakistan in 2025 in comparison to 5,253 cases in 2024, showcasing a rise of nearly 25 per cent over one year, Pakistan's another leading daily 'The Express Tribune' reported.

The incidents reported from January-November 2025 include 1,414 cases of murder, 1,144 of abduction, 1,060 of physical assault, 649 suicide cases, and 585 cases of rape. The report revealed that the perpetrators were known to the survivors in 32 per cent of the rape cases while 17 per cent involved strangers. Husbands were implicated in 12 per cent of the cases.

Husbands were involved in 12 per cent of the cases while the identity of the perpetrators was not reported in 21 per cent of the cases. According to the report, most of gender-based violence took place in victims' homes, accounting for 60 per cent of the recorded cases while 13 per cent took pace at the perpetrators home.

