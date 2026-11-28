Abu Dhabi, Nov 28 (IANS) In a major setback for defending champions Desert Vipers, Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20) season after suffering a left knee injury.

The franchise confirmed on Saturday that Naseem, 23, would take no further part in the tournament after a medical assessment. It has not yet named a replacement for Naseem, who got hurt during the Vipers clash against Sharjah Warriorz on Monday.

He landed awkwardly on his left knee and went down in his follow-through after firing in a yorker that dismissed Paul Walter. He was unable to continue and left the field after bowling 2.5 overs, finishing with figures of 1-31.

Vipers director of cricket Tom Moody said the side would miss both Naseem's bowling and his influence in the dressing room. "We are extremely disappointed to lose the services of Naseem for the tournament because he is not only an outstanding fast bowler but also a leader for us on and off the pitch," he said in a statement.

He also said the franchise was yet to decide whether to bring in a replacement, and that Naseem's absence would give others in the squad a chance to show what they can do.

"We will make a decision on whether or not we will seek a replacement player in due course, but in the short term it is an opportunity for other players in the squad to step up and take advantage of this unfortunate situation," added Moody.

The Vipers still have several pace options. Captain David Payne and all-rounder Tom Curran lead the seam bowling attack, with Khuzaima Tanveer, Mohammad Saleem and Sanjay Pahal also in the squad. Abdollah Ahmadzai and Ishtiaq Ahmad, who have not played a game so far this season, could now get a chance.

Naseem's injury adds to the Vipers' troubles in a difficult start to their title defence. The news came during their fourth match against MI Emirates in Abu Dhabi, which they lost via a Super Over.

The Vipers, currently at fifth spot with one win and three losses, have reached the final three times in the competition's four previous editions, the best record of any team. They are bidding to become the first side to win back-to-back ILT20 titles. The Vipers will next take on Gulf Giants at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

--IANS

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