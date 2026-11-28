New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Pakistan's Punjabi-dominated "power triangle" of the military, senior bureaucracy and a dependent political class, the same centralising machinery that broke the country in 1971, risks breaking it again as Balochistan and the smaller nationalities are governed through coercion rather than consent, a report said.

The arrangement has concentrated authority, controlled public resources and treated the smaller nationalities as subordinate partners rather than equals in a federation, Baloch Siddik Azad, a political essayist and researcher, wrote in an article in 'Global Nationalist'.

"The three components reinforce one another. The military supplies coercive force. The bureaucracy supplies administrative continuity and control over public finance. Political elites supply the appearance of civilian legitimacy. This is not a single government or a temporary alliance of convenience. It is a durable system of power, and its methods have already broken Pakistan once," Azad wrote.

The break-up of Pakistan in 1971, the report mentioned, followed from a political order that would not accept East Pakistan's democratic mandate, as the Awami League won a clear majority in the 1970 National Assembly election but power was withheld and force replaced political settlement.

"Pakistan was not broken by the demand for democracy. It was broken by the refusal to accept it. That same mentality still shapes the state's habits, and the ruling triangle has repeatedly shown it will risk national cohesion rather than give up control," the article noted.

Pointing to Balochistan, the report said political grievances and disputes over natural resources have too often been handled as security questions, with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan reporting continuing enforced disappearances, shrinking civic space and impunity in the province in August 2025.

"Balochistan is the clearest case of this internal-colonial pattern. Its coastline, minerals, energy resources and location are treated as assets of the central state, while the political rights and economic priorities of its people are treated as secondary," it stated.

The article also flagged the military's commercial presence through the Fauji Foundation, Army Welfare Trust, National Logistics Corporation and Frontier Works Organisation, and cited the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) November 2025 report identifying persistent corruption risks and weak accountability in Pakistan.

It called on the military to withdraw from political engineering and commercial privileges, and for the provinces to exercise real control over their resources, warning that another change of government or temporary economic package will not suffice.

"In 1971, refusing to accept democratic reality cost Pakistan its eastern wing... The first Pakistan was broken by the arrogance of its ruling establishment. Unless that system gives way to a genuinely democratic and federal order, the same old machinery may break it again," the article added.

--IANS

ksk/as