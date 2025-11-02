Pakistan: One person injured in Balochistan grenade attack

Quetta, Nov 2 (IANS) One person was injured after an unarmed men targeted the National Highway Police (NHP) office with a hand grenade in the main bazaar area of Dera Murad Jamali in Pakistan's Balochistan, according to police, local media reported on Sunday.

According to officials, a motorcyclist hurled a hand grenade at the NHP office, which detonated close to the main gate, injuring Muhammad Ramzan, who was working at a nearby service station, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported. Police and security personnel reached the site of the incident soon after the explosion and took the injured to the Teaching Hospital Dera Murad Jamali for treatment. The windowpanes of the NHP office and nearby buildings were shattered due to the explosion.

On October 27, eight people, including Levies Force personnel, were injured in a bomb blast targeting the convoy of Kech Deputy Commissioner Major (Retd.) Bashir Barech in the Turbat area of Pakistan's Balochistan, local media reported.

The explosion occurred after a remote-controlled device planted on a motorcycle was detonated as the convoy of Kech Deputy Commissioner was passing through the Press Club Road, Kech Senior Superintendent of Police Captain (retd) Zohaib Mohsin revealed. The Deputy Commissioner was unhurt in the blast; however, one vehicle in the convoy was severely damaged, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

Police and Frontier Corps personnel are carrying out a probe into the attack. The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, with police stating that their condition is stable. Police authorities have said that an explosive planted on a motorcycle was detonated remotely. Security personnel cordoned off the area and were gathering evidence.

Earlier on October 7, at least seven people were injured after a blast targeted the Quetta-bound Jaffar Express in the Shikarpur district of Pakistan's Sindh. The blast took place on the train tracks and at a distance of one kilometre from the Sultan Kot railway station, and at the time of the Jaffar Express train heading toward Quetta through Jacobabad.

--IANS

