Pakistan: Minority rights group flags concern over alarming rise in child sexual violence

Islamabad, Sep 6 (IANS) A leading minority rights group on Saturday raised concern over alarming rise in sexual violence against children across Pakistan describing it as a complete failure of the Pakistani authorities to protect vulnerable lives.

According to the Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM) in the first six months of 2025 alone, 2,130 incidents have been reported, resulting in 103 deaths of children. Between 2018 and 2023, the rights body highlighted that over 22,000 cases of child sexual abuse were reported. In 2022 alone, 4,253 children became victims of sexual violence — an average of 12 every day. In 2023, the number rose to 4,850, and in 2024, 4,700 cases were recorded.

"Perhaps even more disturbing is the fact that these abuses are not only happening in public spaces, but also in places that should be sanctuaries. It's estimated that 10–15 per cent of the reported cases take place within religious seminaries (madrasas). The rest are occurring in the homes of children, often at the hands of relatives, neighbours, or trusted acquaintances. This underlines the deeply rooted nature of the issue and how widespread its reach is throughout society," the VOPM stated.

"Despite this, the response from the state has been painfully inadequate. Court cases drag on indefinitely, law enforcement officers often avoid taking action due to corruption and undue pressure, and the families of victims are left to suffer in silence. Many are too scared to seek justice, fearing societal stigma and the possibility of further victimisation," it added.

The VOPM emphasised that the system of apathy in Pakistan is not only failing the victims, but emboldening the perpetrators, allowing them to strike repeatedly.

It stressed that madrasas across Pakistan need to be held accountable, with clear oversight and reforms to ensure they are not breeding grounds for such atrocities, while families must be supported in creating nurturing and safe environments for children.

Earlier this year, Islamabad-based advocacy group Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO), in its publication titled 'Mapping Study on Violence Against Children in Pakistan 2024', documented a harrowing rise in violence against children, with 7,608 cases recorded across the country in 2024 – an average of 21 incidents per day.

The report revealed a deep-rooted child protection crisis exposing critical failures in the legal system of Pakistan, with conviction rates for most categories of abuse remaining under one per cent.

