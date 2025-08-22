Pakistan: Karachi residents hold protest against 50-hour power outage

Karachi, Aug 22 (IANS) Protests were held in various neighbourhoods of Pakistan's Karachi after several areas faced power outage for over 50 hours after heavy rains recently, local media reported on Friday.

People living in Amirabad, Bustan Society, University Road, Tipu Sultan Road, Moinabad and adjoining areas stated that power cut happened at around 2:30 pm (local time) on Tuesday, the day when rains lashed the city and it was yet to be restored. Suspension of water supply further enhanced their misery, Pakistan's leading daily 'The Express Tribune' reported

Frustrated by the power outage, residents held sit-ins outside K-Electric offices, shouting slogans against the utility for not taking note of their repeated complaints. Protesters blocked the Mehran Depot route in Malir, halting the Peoples Bus Service, while Liaquat Market roads were shut, resulting in severe traffic jams in Model Colony, Jinnah Avenue and nearby roads. Protesters warned that they would protest in other parts of the city is the power supply is not restored immediately.

Rains lashed several parts of Karachi on Thursday evening as the prevailing system over the north Arabian Sea continues to cause storm activity, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rains lashed several areas of Karachi, including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Dalmia Road, Drigh Road, Gulistan-e-Johar, MA Jinnah Road, Orangi Town, Hawksbay, and Mubarak Village.

At least 17 people were killed in Karachi in the past two days as torrential monsoon continue to wreak havoc. The deaths in the city happened due to drowning, road accidents, and electrocution.

Met Office spokesperson had said that a rain-bearing weather system is active over the city. The spokesperson further stated that system is expected to weaken by late tonight and another monsoon system is likely to enter Sindh from August 27.

The spokesperson said, "Fresh spell on monsoon system expected to enter Sindh on August 27, which will bring rains to Karachi and other Sindh areas till August 30." More than 700 rain-related deaths have been reported in Pakistan since the start of monsoon season in late June, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

--IANS

akl/as