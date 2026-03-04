Konkona Sen Sharma: Sensationalism is very easy reward, a quick new cycle

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) National Award-winning actress Konkona Sen Sharma, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her work in the recently released streaming movie ‘Accused’, has called sensationalism, a very easy reward.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and said that ‘Accused’ stays away from sensationalism. ‘Accused’ follows the story of a woman, who has been alleged to have sexually harassed a victim. It stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta in the lead.

The actress told IANS, “Sensationalism is a very easy reward. It's a very quick and easy reward and it's a very quick new cycle. And we're not looking at that, actually. We're looking at this as a film with a great deal of nuance and depth and it's staying away from easy answers”.

She further mentioned, “So it's really more an exploration of power and exploration of human relationships. What happens to a relationship when it is affected by an accusation like this? How does it unravel? How does it come together? And what were the pre-existing biases that are positive or negative that we have towards a woman in power, towards a queer couple? And how does that affect our judgment of them? So it's actually a completely different ballgame altogether”.

Earlier, Anubhuti Kashyap, who has helmed the film, had shared the prerequisites that she had in mind to tell the story.

She told IANS, “The story, the subject was such that it always needed a certain lens, a certain empathetic approach towards it. It couldn't have been sensationalized, is what we felt. And I didn't see it somehow in that lens at all. So we've kept that conscious choice, the treatment while writing the script also. We wanted to tell incidents in the story, events that make people uncomfortable in parts, not the queer relationship, but a lot of other things that were happening in the core of the story. So that was one of the guidelines”.

‘Accused’ is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

aa/