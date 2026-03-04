March 04, 2026 4:15 PM हिंदी

Pranav Vashisht calls being a part of Amar Singh Chamkila & Border 2 'a dream come true'

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actor Pranav Vashisht left quite an impression with his portrayal as Pamma in Imtiaz Ali’s "Amar Singh Chamkila".

Along with acting, he also gained experience as the director's assistant and casting assistant, helping Mukesh Chhabra during the movie. Further strengthening his position as a versatile actor, Pranav delivered another noteworthy performance as Lieutenant Ajit Singh, protagonist Sunny Deol’s trusted aide in the much-acclaimed "Border 2".

Getting to collaborate with Bollywood gems such as Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh, JP Dutta, and Sunny Deol, Pranav is making the most of his journey in showbiz.

Talking about the same, he shared, “It has been a wonderful journey so far for me. I feel grateful to be a part of such massive and amazing projects. Learning and unlearning both went hand in hand".

“As an actor, you dream of working in such films and I was lucky to be a part of these projects. I would like to thank Mukesh Chhabra sir as he has been a pillar of support throughout my journey so far," Pranav went on to add.

Looking back on his experience of working on "Amar Singh Chamkila", co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, he described it as “life-changing”.

He further shared that collaborating with directors such as Imtiaz and Anurag has helped him shape himself as an artist.

“Working closely and getting guidance from a maestro like Imtiaz sir has played a prominent role in shaping my art and performance," he said.

He further claimed that his 'Border 2' director, Anurag Singh, helped him bring out the best in him.

“It is because of Anurag Singh Sir, that I was able to become Ajit Singh and perform in the best of my capacity,” added Pranav.

Thrilled about this new phase of his cinematic journey following "Border 2" and Amar Singh Chamkila", Pranav added, “I am looking forward with immense gratitude in my heart. I wish that I entertain people with even better performances and keep growing as an actor”.

--IANS

pm/

