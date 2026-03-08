March 08, 2026 6:46 PM हिंदी

Pakistan in 'dangerous' remittance‑and‑aid dependency trap: Report

Pakistan in 'dangerous' remittance‑and‑aid dependency trap: Report

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Pakistan has locked itself into a "dangerous economic trap" by prioritising short‑term expatriate remittances and foreign aid over productive development, a report has said.

The report from Asian Lite said prioritising remittances and aid over development creates "profound structural problems that sets Pakistan to stagnation."

Further, it highlighted a dangerous trend of remittance money used to finance consumption of luxury imports rather than investment.

The country recorded remittances at $3.46 billion in January 2026, up 15.4 per cent year‑on‑year and around $96 billion sent by overseas Pakistanis over the past three fiscal years that have propped up the balance of payments and stabilised the rupee.

"Yet this influx, largely from semi-skilled labourers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, funds imports of luxury goods, cars, and consumer electronics rather than factories or farms," the report said.

Remittances now account for nearly 10 per cent of GDP and rival export earnings, masking failures of the system such as idle factories, high unemployment and underutilisation of productive work force.

External debt exceeds $133 billion and interest payments consume 43 per cent of Pakistan's revenues, and intensifying poverty that is more pronounced in Balochistan, the report further said.

"Pakistan chooses this dependency, diverting funds to defence and elite perks instead of exports or infrastructure," it said.

"Continuous aid from the IMF, UAE, and China artificially bloats Pakistan’s economy, inflating reserves and sustaining consumption without fostering productivity," it added.

Continued reliance on remittances and cheap imports prevents export competitiveness and institutional reforms, which risks recurring crises and long‑term collapse.

"Industry weakens as cheap imports flood in, lured by the strong rupee sustained by diaspora dollars. This reliance outsources labour, hollows out the workforce, and turns remittances into a consumption subsidy rather than investment fuel," it noted.

Since 1958, Pakistan has entered 26 IMF programs, the highest globally, totalling over $34 billion, with the latest $7 billion Extended Fund Facility in 2024 extended into 2025-26, the report highlighted its ballooning aid dependence.

--IANS

aar/pk

LATEST NEWS

Mankind indebted to 'Nari Shakti', says HM Amit Shah on International Women's Day

Mankind indebted to 'Nari Shakti', says HM Amit Shah on International Women's Day

Gen Z protests: Nepal probe panel report comes after initial hesitation over poll repercussions

Gen Z protests: Nepal probe panel report comes after initial hesitation over poll repercussions

IPL 2026 to start from March 28

IPL 2026 to start from March 28

India ramps up alternative oil purchases as Middle East crisis deepens

India ramps up alternative oil purchases as Middle East crisis deepens

West Indies, South Africa to leave India after ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Tuesday following travel delays: Report

T20 WC: West Indies, South Africa to leave India on Tuesday after travel delays: Report

Int'l Women’s Day: Success story of Rajasthan’s Pana Devi is a tale of victory in adversity

Int'l Women’s Day: Success story of Rajasthan’s Pana Devi is a tale of victory in adversity

SZA gets more direct about her opinion on AI in music, feels like being ‘at war’

SZA gets more direct about her opinion on AI in music, feels like being ‘at war’

Aishwarya Rai dances on Salman Khan's song with hubby Abhishek Bachchan at a wedding function

Aishwarya Rai dances on Salman Khan's song with hubby Abhishek Bachchan at a wedding function

Arshdeep Kaur wins 25m Pistol T3 final in the National Selection Trials (Group A) at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: NRAI

National Shooting Trials: Arshdeep Kaur wins 25m Pistol T3 final

Punjab: Woman's drone exploits in farm, inspires fellow villagers to turn 'Drone Didi'

Punjab: Woman's drone exploits in farm, inspires fellow villagers to turn 'Drone Didi'