Pakistan: IED blast kills three police personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, Dec 3 (IANS) Three police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), were killed in a blast targeting a police vehicle in Dera Ismail Khan area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, local media reported, citing district police spokesperson Yaqoob Zulqarnain.

Zulqarnain stated that an improvised explosive device was used to carry out the blast in the Paniyala area, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

The police spokesperson stated that ASI Gul Alam, Constable Rafiq and the driver of the mobile van, Sakhi Jan, were killed in the attack while another constable accompanying them remained unhurt.

He said that the security personnel had cordoned off the site of the incident, and a search operation had been launched. He said, "Police are searching for the attackers, and the matter is being investigated from all angles."

Four people, including the senior government official and three others, were injured after a convoy of North Waziristan Assistant Commissioner Shah Wali Khan was targeted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-based Samaa TV reported.

Shah Wali Khan was travelling with his security squad on the Bannu–Miranshah Road when attackers targeted his convoy near Masoomabad Mamandkhel. He died on the spot, while two security police personnel and a passerby were also killed in the attack.

Three people, including two members of Shah Wali Khan's security staff and the convoy's driver, were injured in the incident. All injured people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Pakistan has witnessed an increase in militant activities in the past year, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

On Monday, a police personnel was killed, and three others were injured in a suicide blast targeting a security vehicle in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Lakki Marwat District Police Officers' spokesperson Asif Hassan stated that a Tajori police mobile was targeted in a suicide blast and identified the deceased as head constable Alauddin. He stated that the bomber's accomplice fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, Islamabad-based Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in its latest security report has revealed that Pakistan has witnessed an over 46 per cent rise in overall violence in its security landscape for the third quarter of 2025.

As per the report, Pakistan reported at least 901 fatalities and 599 injuries -- among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws – resulting from 329 incidents of violence, including "terror" attacks and counter-terror operations.

Pakistan recorded 1,527 fatalities between January and September 2024 (Q1-Q3). The 2414 fatalities during the same period showcase a surge of 58 per cent in violence. However, the source of fatalities has shifted. As many as 505 deaths were reported due to security operations in 2024, while 1022 people died due to "terror" attacks.

