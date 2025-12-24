December 24, 2025 11:14 PM हिंदी

Pakistan: Human rights body highlights 'suffocating impact' of restricting press freedom

Pakistan: Human rights body highlights 'suffocating impact' of restricting press freedom (File image)

Islamabad, Dec 24 (IANS) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) organised a roundtable meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday, where speakers reiterated the suffocating impact of Pakistan's Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and highlighted structural constraints to press freedom in the country.

The meeting drew attention to the impact of subsequent amendments to PECA on ordinary citizens and called for a broad civil society coalition to defend freedom of digital expression in Pakistan.

According to the HRCP, several participants in the meeting shared personal experiences of harassment, with one journalist recounting threats and intimidation by officials of Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), raising concerns about corruption and the lack of accountability within enforcement bodies.

Addressing the event, President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ ), Afzal Butt, "reaffirmed the need for principled opposition to such rights-curtailing laws, proposing direct dialogue" with Pakistani authorities to "distinguish reasonable regulation from repression".

Meanwhile, veteran journalist and HRCP Council member Nasir Zaidi noted that Pakistan's approach to speech has “historically been restrictive, with laws designed to control narratives rather than protect constitutional rights.”

Additionally, Pakistani journalist Akbar Notezai stated that newspapers in Balochistan province depended heavily on state advertising, making "editorial independence increasingly untenable".

Another journalist, Matiullah Jan, stressed that any involvement of other security agencies in PECA-based FIA investigations risked abuse.

"Lawyers and journalists, including Saqib Bashir and Asad Toor emphasised the importance of coordinated, evidence-based litigation across multiple courts in PECA-related cases, but argued that legal avenues alone were insufficient and must be complemented by transparent public debate and collective resistance to these laws," HRCP stated.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi agreed that resisting laws that restrict press freedom across the country was necessary.

Concluding the roundtable, former senator and HRCP Council member Farhatullah Babar proposed the formation of pro bono legal teams to address due-process violations under the PECA laws, along with structured engagement with political parties on the issue. The proposal was endorsed by the Rawalpindi Journalists Union President, Tariq Ali.

"Babar also suggested that officials responsible for abusing these laws should be publicly identified," the HRCP added

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Sadie Sink talks about her interest in fashion

Sadie Sink talks about her interest in fashion

Mizoram Guv unfurls state’s tallest national flag (Photo: IANS)

Mizoram Guv unfurls state’s tallest national flag

Aryan birdies last hole to top bunch of legends and rookie stars on the second day of the IGPL Invitational Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday. Photo credit: IGPL

IGPL Invitational Sri Lanka: Aryan birdies last hole to top bunch of legends and rookie stars

Arunachal Police rescue 24 child labourers trafficked from Tripura (Photo: IANS)

Arunachal Police rescue 24 child labourers trafficked from Tripura (Lead)

Thanks Rahul Gandhi for recognising ‘Make in India’ success: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Thanks Rahul Gandhi for recognising ‘Make in India’ success: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Vaibhav Suryavanshi smash centuries; Karnataka and Bengal complete big chases in the opening round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Kohli, Rohit, Suryavanshi smash centuries; Karnataka and Bengal complete big chases

China building capability to seize Taiwan by 2027: US (Photo: @ChinaMilBugle/X)

China building capability to seize Taiwan by 2027: US

Football transfer watch: Crystal Palace show interest in Joao Mario, but cost could be a hindrance. Photo credit: Crystal Palace/X

Football transfer watch: Crystal Palace show interest in Joao Mario, but cost could be a hindrance

Strong science, effective delivery, people’s participation driving India’s public health: JP Nadda (Photo: IANS/Wasim Sarvar)

Strong science, effective delivery, people’s participation driving India’s public health: JP Nadda

BNP's Tarique Rahman set to return to Bangladesh after 17 years on Thursday (File image)

BNP's Tarique Rahman set to return to Bangladesh after 17 years on Thursday