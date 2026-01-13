Govt employees protest in Balochistan, seeking 30 pc disparity reduction allowance

Quetta, Jan 13 (IANS) Government employees held protests in Pakistan's Balochistan, demanding the implementation of the Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA), leading to road blockades and arrests, local media reported.

The employees from various government departments have been holding protests for the past seven months, demanding 30 per cent DRA, like how it has been granted in Punjab and Sindh provinces.

Employees from various sectors joined the protest led by the Balochistan Grand Alliance (BGA). They have claimed that employees of institutions like the Governor's House, Chief Minister's Secretariat, and High Court have been paid higher salaries despite being in the same grade as workers in other government departments, The Balochistan Post reported.

The BGA emphasised the need to address this salary disparity, stressing that the committee established by the Balochistan government has already recommended the DRA. However, the Balochistan CM has taken no action on the issue so far.

In retaliation for the protests, the Balochistan government has reportedly launched a crackdown on protest leaders, with more than 50 employees arrested so far.

Previously, 38 assistant professors and lecturers from government colleges were suspended for participating in the protest.

In response to the government's actions, employees have intensified protests, with strikes, road blockages and mass deportations. On Monday, employees blocked key highways connecting Quetta to Karachi, Taftan, Gwadar, and Sindh in cities like Khuzdar, Lasbela, and Nasirabad, stalling traffic movement on the roads.

The BGA has said that it plans to hold protests in phases, with the first phase involving road blockages until January 14, followed by a complete closure of government offices in Balochistan on January 15.

The BGA announced that the final stage of the protest will be held on January 20, with a sit-in planned near the Red Zone in Quetta. The employees have warned the government that they will launch a 'Jail Bharo' (Fill the Jails) movement if no action is taken.

