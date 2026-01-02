Pakistan expands US lobbying through think tanks, firms

Washington, Jan 2 (IANS) Pakistan has stepped up its lobbying and public relations activity in the United States, according to disclosures filed under the US Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The filings detail contracts and payments running into hundreds of thousands of dollars. They involve the Pakistan government and Pakistan-linked organisations. The outreach targets the US Congress, the executive branch, think tanks, and the media.

One filing shows that the Islamabad Policy Research Institute paid $900,000 for lobbying and public policy outreach in the United States. The institute is a Pakistan-based think tank affiliated with Pakistan’s National Security Division.

According to the disclosure, Hyperfocal Communications LLC was registered in October 2024 as a subcontractor to Team Eagle Consulting LLC to perform the work. The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) filing states that the activity involved outreach to the US government aimed at improving US-Pakistan relations.

Another filing shows that the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington entered into a contract with Ervin Graves Strategy Group LLC, effective October 1, 2025. The agreement provides for a $25,000 monthly payment for an initial three-month term.

The filing lists outreach to members of Congress and executive branch officials among the planned activities. The scope of work also includes engagement with policy groups and think tanks. It refers to issues such as regional stability, economic development, and democratic reform.

The filing also mentions trade promotion, tourism, and Pakistan’s potential for rare-earth minerals.

Separate filings show that Javelin Advisors LLC was registered in April to represent Pakistan under a formal consulting agreement dated April 24. Javelin disclosed a monthly fee of $50,000. The firm said its work included communicating Pakistan’s positions on regional and global issues to the US executive branch, Congress, and the public.

The issues listed include the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Pakistan-India relations.

The disclosures are likely to be closely tracked in India, particularly references to lobbying activities aimed at communicating Pakistan’s positions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Pakistan-India relations to the US executive branch, Congress, and the public, as outlined in Javelin Advisors' FARA filings.

The filings also reference a framework document circulated in May outlining proposed cooperation between Pakistan and the United States on rare earth minerals and critical metals. The document submitted describes proposed cooperation covering exploration, mining, processing, and integration into global supply chains. It cites an indicative commercial value of up to $1 trillion.

Another filing shows the Embassy of Pakistan hired Qorvis Holding Inc. in May for public relations services. The disclosure lists media outreach and narrative development among the activities.

Under US law, foreign governments and related entities are required to publicly disclose lobbying and public relations arrangements. The filings provide records of contracts, activities, and payments made on their behalf.

--IANS

lkj/rs