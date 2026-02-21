Pakistan elevates Chinese interests above own citizens: Report

Islamabad, Feb 21 (IANS) Pakistan's creation of a security unit aimed to protect Chinese civilians is the clearest sign of yielding to Beijing's demands, effectively placing Chinese workers on a pedestal above the rest of the local population, a report has highlighted.

In an effort to retain investment amid its challenges with militancy, Pakistan continues to make significant concessions to China, it mentioned.

“In early January 2026, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced the creation of a new special security unit tasked exclusively with protecting Chinese citizens in the country. This development comes after years of relentless attacks by militant groups in Pakistan targetted against Chinese citizens, workers, and infrastructure projects,” a report in leading international news magazine 'The Diplomat' detailed.

“By giving even greater attention to Chinese interests, Pakistan is signalling its desperation to keep its largest sponsor on side. Beijing, meanwhile, is capitalising on Islamabad’s ever-weakening position to enhance its presence in the country, rather than further retreating – as it had begun to do in the latter half of 2025,” it added.

According to the report, since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, China has moved to assert its authority in the region and take advantage of the waning US presence and influence.

Instead of gaining the expected benefits of this strategy, Chinese interests have become targets for several terrorist and militant groups, leaving Chinese workers to bear the brunt of the violence.

“Pakistan has been the principal theatre of this sharp uptick in attacks, with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) specifically targetting Chinese infrastructure projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, respectively. In recent months, though, attacks against Chinese workers, citizens, and businesses have also begun to pick up in neighbouring Afghanistan and Tajikistan,” the report detailed.

“Throughout this period, hostility toward China has become a common theme across a range of regional and transnational terrorist groups, despite their differing strategic objectives. In Afghanistan, Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) has stated that its attacks against Chinese nationals are intended to serve as bloody reprisals for the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) ‘growing crimes’ against the Uyghur Muslim population in Xinjiang,” it mentioned.

The report highlighted that Pakistan’s security weaknesses were exposed following an unprecedented assault by the BLA on January 31, which included coordinated suicide bombings and shootings that killed dozens of Pakistani police and military personnel in Balochistan.

“Against this backdrop, the CCP has repeatedly urged Pakistan to allow China’s own armed security forces to be deployed in the country to protect Chinese citizens, signalling an explicit lack of confidence in Pakistan’s capacity to manage its internal security challenges. Beijing went further still by proposing the permanent stationing of Chinese military personnel in the port city of Gwadar, though Islamabad has been hesitant to surrender further sovereignty,” it noted.

--IANS

scor/as