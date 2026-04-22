Pakistan detains 15 Afghan refugees in Rawalpindi

Islamabad, April 22 (IANS) A 15-member Afghan family, including minor children, were detained by law enforcement agencies in Pakistan's Rawalpindi as authorities continued their crackdown against illegal Afghan nationals, local media reported on Wednesday.

Sources said more than 5,673 illegal Afghans have been repatriated to Afghanistan since the deadline for voluntary return has ended. The law enforcement agencies have been asked to maintain accurate, comprehensive and consolidated data of all deported Afghan nationals, irrespective of whether their return was voluntary or conducted through formal actions, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

The police have been ordered to collect relevant data, verify accuracy by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and combine at the appropriate level to ensure effective monitoring.

On April 14, police in Pakistan's Quetta arrested over 20 landlords and shop owners for renting properties to undocumented Afghan migrants.

The crackdown targetted those who "violated rental laws", with cases lodged against those arrested under existing legal provisions governing housing and foreign residency, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

Hundreds of undocumented Afghans were identified and arrested during the operation which demonstrates growing pressure faced by migrants in Pakistan.

Afghan migrants in Balochistan said that the restrictions imposed by the authorities have made their routine life increasingly difficult, restricting their access to housing, employment and essential services needed for basic survival.

Pakistan has imposed a ban on renting properties to undocumented foreign nationals in Islamabad and nearby areas and extended restrictions to utilities, mobile SIM cards, and other essential services, Khaama Press reported.

In the past few months, Afghan refugees have written letters to the United Nations and other bodies to express concerns about increased arrests, harassment and forced deportations.

On March 15, over 300 illegal Afghan refugees were detained by police during raids carried out in various parts of Swabi district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A crackdown was launched after a decision made by the district administration and police officials to deport illegal Afghans, Dawn reported. The police had ordered Station House Officers (SHOs) to keep data of all illegal Afghans in the jurisdictions of their police stations.

According to sources, 341 Afghan refugees were arrested during raids conducted in Topi, Razaar, Chota Lahor tehsils and other parts of Swabi on March 15. They mentioned that the raids will continue and all Afghan refugees, who are illegally residing in Swabi, will be detained and deported to Afghanistan.

--IANS

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