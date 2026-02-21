February 21, 2026 9:55 PM हिंदी

Pakistan: Death of Baloch woman waiting for return of missing son since 2012 shocks world

Pakistan: Death of Baloch woman waiting for return of missing son since 2012 shocks world

Quetta, Feb 21 (IANS) Amma Hoori, who waited years for her missing son’s return and passed away carrying that grief on February 16, represents hundreds of mothers in Balochistan bearing the consequences of Pakistani policies and collective punishment.

The pain endured by mothers like her has become part of collective political consciousness, shaping perceptions of the relationship between the Baloch population and the Pakistani state, a report said on Saturday.

“Amma Hoori’s life was marked by displacement, the experience of state coercion, and a sustained campaign against enforced disappearances. Seeking justice, she repeatedly appealed to state institutions for the recovery of her son. She endured prolonged hardship while waiting for his return and passed away still holding that hope. Her elderly voice, raised against enforced disappearances, has become part of the historical record of this struggle,” a report in 'The Balochistan' detailed.

“Among the thousands of individuals reported missing from Balochistan is Amma Hoori’s son, Gul Muhammad Marri, who was allegedly subjected to enforced disappearance in 2012. Even at the age of 80, Amma Hoori participated in sit-ins in Islamabad and protest movements in Quetta, calling for the recovery of missing persons. Many mothers across Balochistan continue similar efforts, while the state has rejected allegations regarding the practice of enforced disappearances,” it added.

According to a report in leading Pakistani daily 'Dawn', Bibi Hoori — also known affectionately as ‘Amma Hoori’, defied societal norms by seeking justice on the roads, in court, and at police stations.

“She used to come to the missing persons’ camp along with her missing son’s daughter — even on Eid,” Dawn quoted Nasrullah Baloch, chairman of Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), as saying.

The late Amma Hoori’s words, captured in a brief clip, have been circulating on social media since her demise.

“There is no news of my son, whether [he is] alive or dead. I have been on the roads for 14 years… I have grown old, and people have to hold my hand while disembarking from a vehicle. But I protest here so that I get justice,” the report quoted her as saying.

Since her son went missing in Balochistan in 2012, the report highlighted that Amma Hoori had been a familiar face at demonstrations staged by relatives of missing persons. Despite her age, she would sit from “dawn to dusk at the protest camps, pining for her son Gul Mohammad Marri and hoping for his safe recovery”.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Rain washes out Super Eights clash between Pakistan versus New Zealand in Colombo on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Rain washes out Pakistan-New Zealand Super Eights clash in Colombo

Bengaluru, Mumbai City look to steal early march over rivals in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 on Sunday.

ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru, Mumbai City look to steal early march over rivals

Top seeds Siddhant Banthia and Alexander Donski save a match point to win doubles title in the 2026 ATP Delhi Open at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi. Photo credit: DLTA

ATP Delhi Open: Top seeds Siddhant Banthia/Alexander Donski save a match point to win doubles title

Canadian media branding Khalistani terrorist as 'Sikh leader' dangerous erasure of facts: Report

Canadian media branding Khalistani terrorist as 'Sikh leader' dangerous erasure of facts: Report

Washout threat looms large on Pakistan-New Zealand Super Eights clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Washout threat looms large on Pakistan-New Zealand Super Eights clash in Colombo

Jennifer Garner reflects friendship with Judy Greer: 'She’s carried me through the last 20 years'

Jennifer Garner reflects friendship with Judy Greer: 'She’s carried me through the last 20 years'

Vice Prez Radhakrishnan releases book on Atal Bihari Vajpayee, recalls personal association

Vice Prez Radhakrishnan releases book on Atal Bihari Vajpayee, recalls personal association

Business leadership is built by people and values: Karan Adani

Business leadership is built by people and values: Karan Adani

Pakistan: Death of Baloch woman waiting for return of missing son since 2012 shocks world

Pakistan: Death of Baloch woman waiting for return of missing son since 2012 shocks world

Adani Ports joins NMDC and Vale Brazil to develop SEZ-based ecosystem for iron ore

Adani Ports joins NMDC and Vale Brazil to develop SEZ-based ecosystem for iron ore