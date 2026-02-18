Pakistan court extends pre-arrest bail of Imran Khan in multiple cases

Islamabad, Feb 18 (IANS) A district and sessions court in Pakistan has directed the prosecution to ensure the appearance of former Prime Minister Imran Khan at the next hearing, either in person or through a video link, while extending his pre-arrest bail in five cases, including one related to the alleged attempted murder of former minister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, local media reported on Wednesday.

District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka barred the police from arresting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in the said cases and also granted an extension in the pre-arrest bail of Bushra Bibi in a related matter.

The court adjourned the hearing until Wednesday, according to a report published by a leading Pakistani daily, Dawn.

During the proceedings, both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were represented by their legal counsel. However, despite prior court directions, the former Prime Minister was not produced before the court through a video link.

As a result, and in the absence of his lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, arguments on the acquittal plea could not be presented.

Taking note of the situation, the court directed that the PTI founder must ensure his presence at the next hearing, either physically or through a video link.

The cases against Imran Khan arise from the events of May 9 and include charges such as attempted murder, submission of fake receipts and other alleged offences.

In addition, a separate case has been filed against Bushra Bibi for allegedly submitting forged receipts.

In a related development, Additional District and Sessions Judge Amir Zia extended Bushra Bibi's interim bail in connection with a case linked to the November 26 protest.

Meanwhile, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra postponed indictment proceedings in the Sangjani Jalsa case owing to the absence of the accused PTI lawmakers.

