Pakistan continues to witness rise in attacks against journalists, curbs on press freedom

Islamabad, Oct 31 (IANS) Pakistan's capital Islamabad and the province of Punjab have been named as "the most dangerous places" for journalists in the country, as violations against the media increased by around 60 per cent in 2025 in comparison to last year in the lead up to the 'International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists' which is observed on November 2, the local media reported on Friday.

The two places have been named as "the most dangerous places" in the Annual Impunity Report 2025 of Freedom Network, produced with assistance of International Media Support (IMS). The report showcases deteriorating situation of freedom of expression and the safety of journalists under the Pakistani government led by Shehbaz Sharif.

The report has revealed a sharp rise in attacks and violations against journalists and other media professionals in Pakistan.

"At least 142 cases of violations were documented, marking a nearly 60pc increase compared to the previous year. The hostile environment for the media, which intensified after the February 2024 general elections, has made almost every region in Pakistan unsafe for journalism, with incidents reported across all provinces and territories," reported Pakistan's leading daily Dawn.

At least 36 formal legal cases against 30 journalists and media professionals under the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) were filed during the first year of the current federal government, according to the report. The authorities amended the Act earlier this year, making its provisions more harsh for journalists, facing criticism by media professionals and rights activists.

Of these 36 cases, 22 cases were lodged under the Peca and 14 under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), with some facing several charges. Media professionals in Punjab were targeted in majority of Peca cases while all PPC were also lodged in the province. The report, titled 'Impunity Report — 2025: Crime and Punishment in Pakistan’s Journalism World', is Freedom Network’s annual flag publication and it provides details regarding impunity for crimes against journalists and efforts to tackle the issue.

Earlier in September, journalists and rights activists voiced concerns regarding the rising restrictions on press freedom in Pakistan, with some comparing the present situation to the media censorship experienced during General Ziaul Haq’s military rule.

Journalists and rights activists highlighted these concerns during events held in Islamabad to pay tribute to Nisar Osmani and CR Shamsi, two veteran journalists and trade unionists, who fought for press freedom and journalists’ rights during martial law regimes, Dawn reported.

During a seminar at the National Press Club, current and former office-bearers of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) paid tribute to both the journalists and spoke about their struggle for a free press.

Another event was held outside the Dawn offices, where the journalists, lawmakers and rights activists held a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to Osmani and Shamsi. The speakers called for unity among journalists to collectively resist measures imposed by the government to suppress freedom of expression. They also pledged to resist the restrictions imposed on media and continue the struggle against controversial laws like the recent amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca).

