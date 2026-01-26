January 26, 2026 8:03 PM हिंदी

Pakistan: Clock resets for Karachi's Gul Plaza but people's faith in govt stuck at zero

Pakistan: Clock resets for Karachi's Gul Plaza but people's faith in govt stuck at zero

Islamabad, Jan 26 (IANS) Shock has turned into anger in Pakistan's Karachi as the death toll from the fire incident in Gul Plaza has increased to 73. The fire at Gul Plaza erupted on the night of January 17 and took nearly two days to fully extinguish it. So far, 73 people have died and over 1,100 shops are in ruins following the fire incident.

"The clock resets for the building. Our fai­th in government, however, is stuck at zero," journalist and podcaster Muna Khan wrote in Pakistan's leading daily Dawn.

"The systems meant to prevent such loss are hollow. When they speak of inquiries, of compensating families, of resilience, of rebuilding, we know what they’re not saying — this was preventable, that our loss was their failure, that concrete can be replaced but trust, once burned, takes generations to restore. And we have been burned plenty," she added.

Khan detailed how a fire does not only destroy things but also ends the continuity of experience.

A building, she asserted, is not just a structure but a vessel of layered experience and the fire does not only destroy goods and furniture but also cuts the threads that connect people to their past selves -- to the people they have loved and to the futures they had imagined would unfold.

"How many times must Karachiites rebuild what incompetence burns down? We will do it because we know what stands behind these burned buildings — the will to endure, to rebuild, to continue. Thankfully, that has not been touched by flames," she wrote.

The shops that would have been taken over by grandchildren who are not yet born are lost following the devastating fire incident in Gul Plaza, the instructor of journalism wrote. Fire, she said, does not understand memory or the importance of the building as the things that are most important burn as easily as the things that do not matter at all.

"What comes next will be built by us but it will rise in the shadow of a truth we have long known, especially in Karachi: no one protects us," the author added.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

More than an actor: Padma Shri awardee Anil Rastogi on his journey beyond the spotlight (Photo: IANS)

More than an actor: Padma Shri awardee Anil Rastogi on his journey beyond the spotlight

Hyderabad Toofans beat HIL GC 4-3, bag bronze medal in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's HIL: Hyderabad Toofans bag bronze medal

SVAMITVA scheme enables nearly 3 crore property cards in over 1.84 lakh villages: Govt

SVAMITVA scheme enables nearly 3 crore property cards in over 1.84 lakh villages: Govt

Pakistan: Clock resets for Karachi's Gul Plaza but people's faith in govt stuck at zero

Pakistan: Clock resets for Karachi's Gul Plaza but people's faith in govt stuck at zero

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the gathering during the 77th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday, January 26, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

‘Our democracy emphasises citizen-centric governance’: PM Modi shares Rajnath Singh’s R-Day article

WPL 2026: Can take a lot of confidence from how I have gone in whole tournament, says Bell

WPL 2026: Can take a lot of confidence from how I have gone in whole tournament, says Bell

Paris Hilton feels like there's a 'demon in her mind'

Paris Hilton feels like there's a 'demon in her mind'

Army retain ice-hockey gold, Chandigarh win hearts; Haryana emerge overall champions, hosts Ladakh finish No. 2 in the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG 2026 at the NDS Stadium on Monday. Photo credit: KIWG 2026

KIWG 2026: Army retain ice-hockey gold, Chandigarh win hearts; Haryana emerge overall champions

Amelia Kerr replaces injured Carey for Mumbai Indians as unchanged Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) elect to bowl first in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Monday. Photo credit: IANS.

WPL 2026: Kerr replaces injured Carey for MI as unchanged RCB elect to bowl first

Nationwide bank strike on Jan 27: What SBI, PNB and BoB customers should expect

Nationwide bank strike on Jan 27: What SBI, PNB, and BoB customers should expect