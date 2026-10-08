Pakistan: Christian boy kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam

Islamabad, Oct 8 (IANS) Parents of a 15-year-old Christian boy, who was kidnapped in Pakistan's Punjab province, have demanded his return and alleged that he was pressurised to convert to Islam while working at a local factory.

According to parents of Sagar Masih, their son was pressurised by the co-workers at the factory to adopt Muslim prayer practices and convert to Islam. He was even sometimes offered rewards for doing the same. The family said Sagar belonged to a low-income household and was working to help the family financially. The family alleges that the factory had mentioned Sagar's name as "Sagar Muhammad" instead of Sagar Masih, Uzay Bulut wrote in PJ Media.

"We only want our child. We want our son returned to us and kept safe. We do not want anything else," Sagar Masih's father, Babar, was quoted as saying to UK-based Christian advocacy group Centre for Legal Aid, Assistance and Settlement (CLAAS-UK).

According to the family, Sagar Masih was made to follow Muslim prayer practices five times a day before converting, PJ Media reported, citing Worthy News.

Family members tried to find Sagar Masih for several days before they found a video which showed him with religious clerics and others. They sought help from the police for the return of their son and an explanation for the alleged conversion.

Police reportedly told the family that Sagar had already converted to Islam and further action can only be taken through court. Sagar's father said police gave them contradictory details regarding the process of their son's return.

Family members allege Sagar told officers that he wanted to return but was later pressurised to stay away from relatives. Officials indicated a court would need to take a decision on the matter, PJ Media reported, citing reports.

CLAAS-UK Director Nasir Saeed said, "We are deeply concerned for Sagar’s safety and welfare. He is only 15 years old and must first and foremost be treated as a child in need of protection. Freedom of religion is a fundamental right, but religious freedom must genuinely be free. There can be no place for coercion, threats, inducements or exploitation of a child’s poverty and vulnerability."

--IANS

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