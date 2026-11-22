Lucknow, Nov 22 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) over its criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) new electoral slogan, "Radhey Radhey, Kamal Khila De", ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Maurya's remarks came after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took a sarcastic swipe at the BJP's slogan, suggesting that it reflected the ruling party's impending departure from power and an admission that its election symbol, the lotus, had wilted.

Reacting to the opposition leader's comments, Maurya alleged that the Samajwadi Party, which had earlier expressed discomfort over the slogan "Jai Shri Ram", was now equally uneasy about hearing "Radhey-Radhey".

Taking to X, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "The SP once used to get scared of 'Jai Shri Ram'; now even hearing 'Radhe-Radhe' makes them uneasy!"

Drawing a distinction between the religious and cultural greetings associated with different regions of Uttar Pradesh, Maurya said, "When 'Jai Shri Ram' rings out in Ayodhya, people in Braj ask about one another's well-being by saying 'Radhe-Radhe'. The SP should make it clear: does the state's public now have to ask them before saying the name of their beloved deity?"

Taking his attack further, the Deputy Chief Minister accused the Samajwadi Party of practising appeasement politics.

"The SP, steeped in appeasement, should listen up: both 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Radhe-Radhe' will ring out. The SP's 'dream' of returning to power in 2027 will be shattered once again, and the 'lotus' will bloom once more in Uttar Pradesh!" he added.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had dismissed the BJP's newly introduced slogan, "Radhey Radhey, Kamal Khila De", with a sarcastic remark, suggesting that it was an indication of the party preparing to bid farewell to power in the state.

"Even at the time of farewell, they say 'Radhe-Radhe'. This time, the public will give the BJP a grand farewell," the SP chief had remarked, taking a dig at the ruling party's electoral prospects.

The political exchange comes as the BJP has introduced a new campaign refrain for Uttar Pradesh, drawing upon the religious and cultural significance of the Braj region, after relying on the political resonance of "Jai Shri Ram" for several decades.

The slogan, "Radhey Radhey… Kamal Khila De", emerged as the defining political message of the BJP's two-day Chintan Shivir, signalling the party's attempt to develop a distinct campaign narrative ahead of the crucial 2027 Assembly elections.

"Radhey Radhey" is a popular devotional greeting deeply associated with the Braj region, particularly Mathura, while "Kamal Khila De", which translates to "make the lotus bloom", directly refers to the BJP's election symbol.

Earlier this month, Maurya had also made remarks regarding the construction of a grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura, stating that it would be built along the lines of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Deputy Chief Minister had also extended an invitation to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to participate in the proposed 'kar seva' for the construction of the temple, adding another dimension to the ongoing political exchanges between the BJP and the SP over religious and electoral issues in Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

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