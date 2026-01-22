Pakistan: Baloch student body condemns police crackdown on govt employees

Quetta, Jan 22 (IANS) The Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) condemned the Pakistani police raid on the protest by the Balochistan Grand Alliance, a coalition of government employees, calling the resulting violence and arrests of teachers, professors, and other professionals “extremely alarming”.

The remarks followed the arrest of dozens of government employees in Balochistan’s capital Quetta on Tuesday after police blocked a planned sit-in in the city’s Red Zone, where workers had assembled to press home the implementation of the Disparity Reduction Allowance.

“The most condemnable act is that police officials, who draw salaries from public funds, are disrespecting a professor by dragging him on the street and taking him away. This is a deplorable act of dishonour against teachers, who hold a great status in society. We not only condemn this immoral act but also consider it the extreme of humiliating teachers,” read a statement issued by the BSAC.

The student body stated that in Balochistan, raising a peaceful voice for one’s rights has now become a crime, with people forced to endure severe punishments daily for acts they have not committed.

“On one hand, this government chants about better governance, educational reforms, and transparent recruitment; on the other hand, it has adopted an insulting attitude toward teachers and employees, which contradicts its own claims,” it stated.

Denouncing the act of violence, the BSAC demanded that the Pakistani higher authorities immediately conduct a transparent investigation and ensure the strictest punishment for all officials involved.

According to a report by The Balochistan Post, Pakistani authorities suspended mobile internet services across Quetta and nearby areas during the protest, resulting in widespread service disruptions.

The government employees from across Balochistan had travelled to Quetta following an announcement by the alliance of workers’ organisations for a sit-in to press the authorities to address their demands.

However, late on Monday night, the district administration blocked key entry points by placing containers and completely sealed the Red Zone to prevent protesters from entering.

With the access blocked, employees gathered outside the Quetta Press Club, but police prevented them from assembling and arrested dozens at the scene.

The arrest prompted the Balochistan Grand Alliance to announce a “jail bharo” (fill the jails) campaign.

Balochistan has been reeling from protests by public sector employees, with several human rights organisations raising concerns over a brutal crackdown by Pakistani authorities during the demonstrations.

--IANS

scor/sd/