Pakistan and Turkey, the new faces of Islamic extremism: Report

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Pakistan, despite its seven decades of existence as an independent nation, having utterly failed to act as a responsible nation and Turkey's abetment to Islamic extremism and radicalism has created a disturbing global environment, which must be called out and decried by fellow nations, including India, an opinionated report in a leading portal said.

It says that Pakistan provided tacit support to events leading to political turmoil in Bangladesh and backed rather, propped the Students Uprising in 2024 that pushed the nation into chaos and mindless violence for next two years.

With elections held on February 12, 2026, for electing the new government, the road to democracy may have begun in Bangladesh but Pakistani establishment's repeated attempts to ignite and fan anti-India sentiments in the erstwhile 'East Pakistan' became all the more obvious in past two years. Pakistan's open support to foment terror in Jammu and Kashmir has been exposed multiple times. With Bangladesh in turmoil, Pakistan sought to exploit a new front against India.

The Sunday Guardian report says that the failed state has only gone worse with time, as it has the financial and military support of Gulf nations, including Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, and it also serves as a 'pawn' for nations like China, who want to hobble India.

"Essentially, Pakistan has become a poison-tipped dagger which different countries use to hobble India and wage grey zone war on it," it points out.

It goes to add, "Pakistan seeks to spread separatism, while Turkey and Qatar alongside Pakistan incite India's 20-plus crore Muslims."

And, therefore, it argues that India should adopt a policy of reciprocity, particularly towards Turkey.

"Turkey today offers scholarships to Indian Muslims whom Turkish Islamists then try to indoctrinate into an intolerant worldview. Indian government should respond by welcoming Kurdish students, who can learn the skills necessary to promote their identity, cultural, and political rights to counter Turkey's increasingly autocratic society," it says.

It further adds that Pakistan has had 80 years to define itself as a responsible state, but it has failed to make the case for its nationhood.

Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah defined it as a state for Muslims, but it has deflected from its own path with hatred, aggression, and intolerance.

It further sees Turkey as an engine of radicalism in the 21st century and advocates that the world powers, including India, should come forward to contain its brazen bid to spread Islamic extremism and radicalism, thereby preventing the world from plummeting into further religious division.

