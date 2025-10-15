Pakistan, Afghan forces exchange heavy fire near border

Kabul, Oct 15 (IANS) Pakistani and Afghan forces engaged in fierce cross-border clashes in the early hours of Wednesday, and reports of civilian casualties emerged from both sides, according to local media reports.

Heavy fighting broke out around 4 a.m. in Spin Boldak, a key border district between Afghanistan's Kandahar province and Pakistan's Balochistan region, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported, quoting sources.

The report further mentioned that the Pakistani forces shelled residential areas, forcing many civilians to flee their homes.

Ali Mohammad Haqmal, the information officer of Spin Boldak district, confirmed to the media that clashes between Afghan and Pakistani troops began early Wednesday and that both light and heavy weapons were being used.

Residents in Kandahar also took to social media to allege that Pakistan had launched heavy weapon attacks targeting civilian homes in the area.

The escalation follows a brief confrontation on Tuesday night near the border in Khost province, where Afghan forces and Pakistani border guards exchanged fire along the Durand Line.

No casualties were reported in that incident, according to media reports.

Pakistan's state-run media, however, claimed that Afghan forces opened fire first "without provocation", prompting Pakistani troops to retaliate. It also reported that Pakistani forces had damaged several Afghan tanks and border posts during the exchange.

Tensions have been mounting for several days, particularly after Afghanistan claimed over the weekend that it had killed 58 Pakistani soldiers in retaliatory strikes on multiple military posts. Pakistan rejected those claims, stating it had lost 23 soldiers.

The situation further deteriorated after Pakistan conducted airstrikes in Kabul and a market area in eastern Afghanistan, intensifying hostilities along the volatile border.

--IANS

sd/