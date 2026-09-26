Pak reporter in EAM Jaishankar exchange had White House clash

United Nations, Sep 26 (IANS) The Pakistani journalist who drew a sharp response from External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar at the United Nations had clashed with reporters over standing space before a White House news conference by President Donald Trump in April.

Jahanzaib Ali asked EAM Jaishankar when India would stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan after the minister and Liberian Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti spoke to reporters on Friday about the safety of ships and seafarers.

“A terrorist country is asking me that question. Come on,” EAM Jaishankar replied. India’s permanent representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, then told the journalist he had received his answer. Ali posted video of the exchange on his social media account.

This IANS correspondent was present during the April 6 confrontation in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, when Ali had a heated exchange with other White House correspondents, including women reporters, over his position near the front of the room.

Several journalists had stood for more than two hours to secure places in the crowded room, following the customary first-come, first-served approach to standing space. About 15 minutes before Trump was due to speak, Ali breaking the decorum, quietly moved into a position ahead of them.

Reporters nearby objected and asked him to move back. Ali refused and argued with them. More journalists joined the calls as he stood his ground and started arguing with them in an indescent manner.

Veteran White House correspondent April Ryan saw the dispute and also told Ali to move back. A senior member of the White House press office came into the room and reprimanded him while the confrontation was underway.

The Daily Beast reported the exchange the following day, quoting Ryan as calling out, “Go to the back!” It also reported that White House Correspondents’ Association President Weijia Jiang tried to restore order. The dispute took place before Trump entered the room.

Ali’s White House press pass was reportedly revoked days later, according to information available to this correspondent.

Sources also say he is no longer a member of the White House Correspondents’ Association or the National Press Club. However, Ali’s public social media profile still describes him as a member of both organisations. His current membership status and the reasons for the reported loss of his pass could not be independently established.

Friday’s UN exchange followed remarks on a new India-Liberia initiative focused on threats to commercial shipping and seafarers. Ali’s question shifted the interaction to India-Pakistan relations and prompted Jaishankar’s brief response.

Ali is known for asking anti-India questions at press conferences in Washington DC and New York.

--IANS

lkj/rs