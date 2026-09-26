Cameron Douglas celebrates his ‘family’ Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones on their b’days

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actor Cameron Douglas showered love on his father Michael Douglas and stepmother Catherine Zeta-Jones on their birthdays, calling the couple two of the “most dynamic and lovely” people he knows and celebrating them as family.

Cameron, who is the son of Michael Douglas and Diandra Morrell Luker, took to Instagram to share a picture of his father and Zeta-Jones.

“Happy Happy Birthday to two of the most dynamic and lovely individuals I know, whom I have the great pleasure of calling Family,” Cameron wrote as the caption.

Cameron added: “Dad, I Love you to pieces here’s to many more fabulous trips around the sun with your beautiful and beloved wife…Catherine you are the best and I Love you Happiest of Birthdays guys @catherinezetajones @michaelkirkdouglas.”

Cameron has appeared in several films, among them Jackie Chan's Mr. Nice Guy in 1997, It Runs in the Family, National Lampoon's Adam & Eve and Loaded. It Runs in the Family featured three generations of the Douglas family, as it also starred his father, Michael, and paternal grandparents, Kirk and Diana.

It was in 1999, when Michael Douglas and Zeta-Jones started dating. They got married a year later in 2000. The couple have two children, son Dylan Michael and daughter Carys Zeta.

Talking about the actress, Zeta-Jones im February revealed that she’s back in the world of the macabre as she resumes work on the third season of the hit series Wednesday.

The Oscar-winning actress, who essays the enigmatic Morticia Addams in the show, shared a glimpse from the sets on Instagram, revealing that filming for Season 3 is underway.

“Working away on Season 3 of @wednesdaynetflix Having a grave old time,” she wrote as the caption, adding her signature dark humour to the update.

Wednesday is based on the character Wednesday Addams by Charles Addams. It stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character, with Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones portraying her parents in the series.

Meanwhile, Michael Douglas has enjoyed a decades-long career in the film industry. He is popularly known for playing Gordon Gekko in Oliver Stone's Wall Street.

The actor has given out some of his best performances in projects such as The China Syndrome, Romancing the Stone, The Jewel of the Nile, Fatal Attraction, The War of the Roses, Basic Instinct, Falling Down, The American President, The Game, Traffic, Wonder Boys, and Solitary Man.

--IANS

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