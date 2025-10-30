Pak people must not believe false propaganda of Pak army, says actor Nikhil Siddhartha

Chennai, Oct 30 (IANS) Telugu star Nikhil Siddharatha, who will next be seen playing the lead in director Bharat Krishnamachari's eagerly-awaited pan-Indian period film, 'Swayambhu', has now urged the public in Pakistan not to believe the false propaganda being made by the Pakistan army and its spokespersons.

The actor, who responded to a tweet by a handle that showed India's President Droupadi Murmu alongside Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh to debunk the claim of Pakistan's army that Shivangi Singh had been captured by Pakistan's troops, wrote, "The Pakistan Public should Not believe the false propaganda of the Pakistani Army & Pak Airforce Spokespersons. Hope the pakistanis Smarten up and open their eyes to the Truth. #OperationSindoor #OperationSindhoor."

On the work front, Nikhil Siddharatha will next be seen in one of the most anticipated films of the year 'Swayambhu'.

The grand-scale historical action epic movie has triggered huge interest among not just fans and film buffs, but also among industry pundits.

Nikhil will be seen playing a legendary warrior in a never-before-seen avatar in this film which is being produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the banner of Pixel Studios. The movie is to be presented by Tagore Madhu.

Along with Nikhil Siddhartha, Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh play the lead in this film.

A poster released by the makers earlier this year, showed Nikhil and Samyukta in battle. Nikhil was seen wielding a sword in the thick of battle while Samyukta was seen flanking him, with a bow and arrow. More importantly, there was a 'Sengol' in the backdrop.

To the unaware, 'Sengol' is considered a symbol of power and righteousness. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had installed the 'Sengol' near the Speaker's seat in the new Parliament building, paying tribute to India's rich heritage.

Ravi Basrur has scored the music for this film, which has cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar and editing by Tammiraju. Action sequences for the film have been choreographed by King Solomon and Stunt Silva and production design by M Prabhaharan and Ravindra.

--IANS

mkr