October 25, 2025 9:13 PM हिंदी

Pak national sentenced to 40 years in US prison for transporting weapons

Pak national sentenced to 40 years in US prison for transporting weapons (File image)

Washington, Oct 25 (IANS) A Pakistani national was recently sentenced to 40 years in prison on charges related to transporting Iranian-made advanced conventional weapons, the United States Justice Department has announced.

The announcement was made on Thursday by US Assistant Attorney General for National Security, John Eisenberg, US Attorney Lindsey Halligan for the Eastern District of Virginia, Assistant Director Donald M. Holstead of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Counterterrorism Division, and Assistant Director in Charge Darren B. Cox of the FBI Washington Field Office following sentencing by US District Judge David J. Novak.

According to the statement released by the Justice Department, a federal jury convicted Muhammad Pahlawan on June 5 of conspiring to provide material support and resources to terrorists as well as to Iran’s weapons of mass destruction programme. He was also found guilty of offering material support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ weapons of mass destruction programme, while conspiring to and transporting explosive devices to the Houthis, knowing those explosives would be used to cause harm and threatening his crew.

Citing court records and evidence presented at trial, the statement added that on the night of January 11, 2024, US Central Command Navy forces operating from the USS LEWIS B. PULLER, including Navy SEALs and members of the US Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team East, boarded an unflagged dhow, a small vessel, in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Somalia. The US boarding team encountered 14 individual mariners on the vessel, including Pahlawan.

“During a search of the dhow, the US boarding team located and seized Iranian-made advanced conventional weaponry, including ballistic missile components, anti-ship cruise missile components, and a warhead. The type of weaponry found aboard the dhow is consistent with the weaponry used by the Houthi rebel forces during the time of the charged conspiracy against merchant ships and US military ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden after the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel," the Justice Department stated.

The US authorities mentioned that during the interdiction, Pahlawan lied to the boarding team, instructed other crewmembers to lie, and eventually threatened the lives of the crew members and their families. It mentioned that two Navy SEALs — Christopher Chambers and Nathan Gage Ingram — lost their lives during the maritime interception operation.

"Pahlawan’s January 2024 trip was part of a larger operation. From in or around August 2023 through in or around January 2024, Pahlawan worked with two Iranian brothers, Shahab Mir’kazei (Shahab), and Yunus Mir’kazei (Yunus), affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), to smuggle materials from Iran to other recipients, including the Houthi rebel forces in Yemen,” the statement detailed.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

FC Goa begin title defence at home against Jamshedpur FC in the Super Cup 2025 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Sunday. Photo credit: FC Goa

Super Cup 2025: FC Goa begin title defence at home against Jamshedpur FC

I went and received the National Award from the President with cow dung in my fingernails, says Nithya Menen (Photo Credit: Nithya Menen/Instagram)

I went and received the National Award from the President with cow dung in my fingernails, says Nithya Menen

Govt plans reforms to support traditional media amid digital shift: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt plans reforms to support traditional media amid digital shift: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Will forget about today and focus on all the good we’ve been doing, says South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt on seven-wicket defeat to Australia in Women's ODI World Cup match in Indore on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Women's World Cup: Will forget about today and focus on all the good we’ve been doing, says SA captain Wolvaardt on defeat to Australia

Pakistan has turned Kashmir into world's longest-running terror-export project: Report

Pakistan has turned Kashmir into world's longest-running terror-export project: Report

Kriti Sanon says 'I’ll always be proud of' Do Patti as the film turns 1

Kriti Sanon says 'I’ll always be proud of' Do Patti as the film turns 1

Pakistani military's obsession with grandeur poses danger to country: Report (File image)

Pakistani military's obsession with grandeur poses danger to country: Report

Bangladesh: NCP refuses to sign July Charter until draft implementation order is reviewed

Bangladesh: NCP refuses to sign July Charter until draft implementation order is reviewed

Masquerading as community groups, Khalistani extremist networks continue to target disillusioned youth

Masquerading as community groups, Khalistani extremist networks continue to target disillusioned youth

Pak national sentenced to 40 years in US prison for transporting weapons (File image)

Pak national sentenced to 40 years in US prison for transporting weapons