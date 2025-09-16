“Page 3” cast reunites after 20 years, Tara Sharma shares a glimpse

September 16, 2025 3:08 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Bollywood actress Konkana Sen Sharma's starrer "Page 3" had made headlines for all the right reasons when it was released twenty years ago.

On the 15th of September, the original starcast of the movie Tara Sharma, Sandhya Mridul and Konkana Sen Sharma, happened to meet at an event. Tara Sharma immediately shared a picture on her social media account of the three reuniting after years.

Treating fans with their rare reunion, Tara captioned it as, “We don’t meet often but when we do it’s so special. Our sort of #Page3 reunion Lots of love KKP @konkona and Zandu Balm @sandymridul and congrats on and thanks for a wonderful event #Untamed @comorin.in.* *So many inspiring friends I hadn’t met in yonks #HMU myself so most uncertain haaha #ootd @\_shrutisancheti".

For the uninitiated, Page 3 directed by Bollywood ace director Madhur Bhandarkar, released on 21 January 2005. The hard-hitting drama delved into the glamorous yet dark and murky world of celebrity journalism. The story revolved around Madhavi Sharma, an ambitious young journalist working at a leading newspaper, covering all upbeat parties, events, and scandals of Mumbai’s high society.

The movie is seen through her eyes, marking a stark difference between realistic journalism as opposed to the superficial industry. The movie went on to become a huge commercial success and even won the National Award in the Best Feature Film Category. Post the movie, Tara Sharma went on to marry businessman Raunak Saluja and, after working for a few more years, took a sabbatical from the Bollywood industry.

Mean by conquerors and Sharma and Sandhya Mridul are still very much and integral part of the Hindi cinema and continue to play power-packed roles and select strong story lines. Madhur Bhandarkar, post "Page 3" achieved the image of being a realistic filmmaker choosing hard-hitting and practical projects.

