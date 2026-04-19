Padmini Kolhapure wishes 'loveliest' Poonam Dilloon with her favourite Asha Bhosle song

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Veteran actress Poonam Dilloon turned a year older on Saturday, and marking her special day, her friend and actress Padmini Kolhapure chose to wish her with her favourite Asha Bhosle song.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Padmini Kolhapure dropped a video of herself grooving on the "Tu Tu Hai Wahi" from the 1982 release "Yeh Vaada Raha" featuring Rishi Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon, and Tina Munim.

Wishing Poonam Dilloon on her birthday, the 'Prem Rog' actress wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy to the loveliest @poonam_dhillon_ on your favourite song and favourite Aai’s #ashabhosle voice (sic)," followed by a red heart emoji.

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 in Mumbai. The singing legend was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after her health declined.

Her last rites took place at Shivaji Park on April 13 in the presence of her family and some prominent names from the entertainment and political world.

Recently, Padmini Kolhapure decided to go down memory lane, recalling the time when Asha Bhosle played her mother in the 2013 film “Mai”, made under the direction of Mahesh Kodiyal.

She took to her official Instagram handle and published a snippet of her sharing the screen with Asha Bhosle.

It must be noted that the project marked the acting debut of the late singer at the age of 79.

Turning back the clock, Padmini Kolhapure penned, “Playing the sensitive role of Mai, my Mother in the Movie “Mai” the only film you ever did on the silver screen is a blessing I’ll cherish forever. How many more blessings could I have asked for, to share such a deep, beautiful connection with you… Asha Atya #ashabhosle Forever in my heart.”

"Mai" talks about a character named Madhu, who takes on the responsibility of her ageing, widowed mother suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

--IANS

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