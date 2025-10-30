Padma Lakshmi talks about spending 'pyjama days' with her daughter

Los Angele, Oct 30 (IANS) India-born supermodel, TV host, producer, cookbook author and actor Padma Lakshmi has revealed that she enjoys an annual pyjama day with her 15-year-old daughter Krishna.

Speaking to People about their routine, Padma shared: "Basically, we get up (I earlier than her) and we make our bed, and then we get into crisp new pyjamas after brushing our teeth or showering. Then we get back into pyjamas and spend the whole day (together).

"She's on her computer or doing homework, I'm reading. Then, we kind of parallel study and watch a movie."

The 55-year-old supermodel also spends quality time with her daughter in their kitchen, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I'll make broth and will throw in some noodles, and poach some vegetables in it. Then we make pots of tea with little sandwiches, and we get it all ready on a tray, and have a picnic on my bed."

Krishna has already been offered the opportunity to follow in her mom's footsteps and become a model. However, Padma prefers her to follow another route in life.

She said: "Obviously people have approached her. And she does want to be an actor, she does want to be a singer, but I'd rather she wind up alone on the cover of a magazine because of accomplishments in those areas, rather than just because she's a pretty face.

"I don't knock modelling at all. I wouldn't have the life I do, or have been able to travel as much as I did as a young person, if I hadn't modelled. It helped me pay off my college loans. (But) I'd rather she focus on her craft."

Meanwhile, Padma said in 2024 that she was feeling "more confident" than ever.

She had told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "I’m more confident now, physically and otherwise. And I would never go back to my 20s, even if it meant I had a body that was more fit and skinny and tight and and high in all the right places. You know, I look OK now!"

--IANS

dc/