Chidambaram’s comment on ‘dimagi naxals’ triggers sharp response from BJP leaders

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday accused senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram of shielding 'dimagi Naxals' after the latter said that he was "proud" to be one among them.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated from the Red Fort that "dimagi Naxalism" continues to remain a challenge for the nation, P. Chidambaram said that he was "proud" to be called a 'dimagi Naxal'.

Many BJP leaders including Parliamentarians and party spokespersons reacted sharply to Chidambaram's comments, accusing him of acting as a "shield" for the Naxals and its sympathisers.

Speaking to IANS, BJP spokesperson R.P. Singh accused P Chidambaram of having a "soft corner" for Naxals.

"He is calling himself as 'dimagi Naxal' because I think he wants to provide a cover to such people who are 'dimagi Naxals' and 'Urban Naxals'," he remarked.

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain echoed similar view, saying "The Congress leaders' behaviour is turning out to be worse than the Naxals. The latter could be eradicated from the jungles but P Chidambaram is calling himself 'dimagi Naxal'...conspiring against the country and creating misunderstandings about the nation, Congress leaders leave no stone unturned to insult the country."

He further said, "The Prime Minister did not directly refer to Congressmen as 'dimagi naxals,' but if Congress leaders are volunteering to accept that label themselves, that is their own problem."

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma questioned: "Why is the Opposition not bothered about the Prime Minister's warning over violence and mindset related to Naxalism?"

"The Opposition is getting trapped regarding the 'Naxal' word but it never speaks on the damages caused due to such mindset," he told IANS.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari showed an illustration, saying "To P. Chidambaram, who calls himself a 'proud dimagi naxal', I want to show him: this was your tenure, when not a single one among all those Naxal terrorists were killed by the Congress party."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah ji, all top Naxal commanders have been completely eliminated and the poor tribals, who were tormented by them, were saved. The nation put an end to the Naxal menace," he asserted.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday issued a clarification regarding the Prime Minister's remark, saying that PM Modi was not referring to the opposition leaders.

"Only following are 'Dimagi Naxals': Who support Maoists and reject Indian Constitution, those who stand with separatists and support Article 370 and those who want to cut chicken neck to separate North-East from India," he said in a post on X.

--IANS

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