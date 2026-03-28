Oyarzabal at the double as Spain beat Serbia in pre-World Cup friendlies

Madrid, March 28 (IANS) Mikel Oyarzabal scored two goals as Spain sailed past Serbia 3-0 at home in one of its last preparation matches ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In other International Friendlies played on Friday night, England were held to a 1-1 draw by Uruguay at Wembley Stadium in London, the Netherlands defeated Norway 2-1 at the Amsterdam Arena in Amsterdam, while Germany overcame Switzerland 4-3 in an away match at Stade de Suisse, with Florian Wirtz scoring a late brace.

Defending champions Argentina too had it easy as they rode on two first-half goals as they prevailed over 2-1 against Mauritania, while Russia defeated Nicaragua 3-1 at the Luzhniki Stadium, recovering from a 1-1 score in the first half.

Oyarzabal's first goal in the 16th minute was a shot across the face of the goal after a flowing team move, while his second just before halftime was a thumping shot from distance that gave Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic no chance.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente kept faith with Unai Simon in goal, with FC Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia in the stands after his first call-up into the national team.

Rodri started ahead of Martin Zubimendi in central midfield, while Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsi were in central defense, with Marcos Llorente at right-back and Lamine Yamal on the right of Spain's attack.

Yamal hit the crossbar minutes after Oyarzabal's opening goal as Spain controlled the game, with Osasuna winger Victor Munoz making his debut as a second-half substitute.

Munoz didn't need long to celebrate his first goal for Spain as he made it 3-0 with a subtle finish after Ferran Torres' back-heeled assist in the 72nd minute.

Defender Cristhian Mosquera also made his debut, coming off the bench just before Munoz almost set up Dani Olmo for a fourth goal.

Spain faces Egypt in Barcelona on Tuesday, when De la Fuente has his last chance to decide who will head to the World Cup.

--IANS

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