Over 75 per cent of filming for Samyuktha-starrer 'The Black Gold' completed: Sources

Hyderabad, Jan 2 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, the unit of director Yogesh KMC's pan-Indian action drama 'The Black Gold', featuring actress Samyuktha in the lead, has now completed over 75 per cent of the film's shoot.

Sources in the industry say that the shoot of the upcoming high-voltage, heroine-oriented film is nearing completion, with nearly 75% of filming wrapped up and only about 15 days of shoot remaining.

They also point out that post-production work of the film is progressing simultaneously. The film will feature a fresh narrative approach, gripping action blocks, and several unexpected twists that are likely to elevate it beyond a routine action drama, the sources add.

For the unaware, the makers of the film have announced that the film will release in summer, this year.

It may be recalled that the makers released a special poster of Samyuktha in the film on the occasion of the new year. Directed by Yogesh KMC, the film, which will be among the most ambitious in Samyuktha's career, is being produced by Razesh Danda under the Hasya Movies banner in association with Maganti Pictures.

Tipped to be a powerful commercial action entertainer, 'The Black Gold' presents Samyuktha in a striking femme-fatale cop avatar, showcasing her in a bold, fierce, and never-seen-before role.

Alongside Samyuktha, the film boasts a strong ensemble cast including Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Nassar, Manish Wadhwa, Ramki, Ravindra Vijay, Adukalam Naren, BVS Ravi, Krishna Chaitanya, and Chandrika Ravi.

Music for the film is being composed by Sam CS, and the movie will have two special songs. 'The Black Gold' is steadily shaping up as one of the most anticipated pan-Indian releases of 2026.

The makers are planning a simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

--IANS

mkr/