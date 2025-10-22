Over 6.06 lakh citizens imparted training on lifesaving CPR technique: Govt

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) A total of 6,06,374 citizens have been imparted with training on the lifesaving Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) technique during the pan-India CPR Awareness Week, said the government on Wednesday.

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving and vital emergency procedure that improves the survival chances in critical cardiac cases.

The CPR Awareness Week was organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from October 13 to 17 to sensitise citizens about the importance of early bystander intervention during cardiac arrest and other medical emergencies.

“Overall, through multifaceted activities, over 7,47,000 citizens were engaged during the CPR Awareness Week, and physical training was imparted to more than 6,06,374 participants across the country,” the Ministry said.

Despite CPR’s proven life-saving potential, India’s bystander CPR rates remain lower than global standards. Through this week-long initiative, the Ministry sought to bridge this gap by promoting widespread CPR training, awareness, and behavioural readiness across diverse population groups.

A series of activities was organised throughout the week to ensure widespread participation and awareness generation.

“A total of 14,701 participants joined the inaugural live pledge and CPR demonstration event through the ECHO platform and YouTube Live. Citizens were also encouraged to take a digital pledge through the MyGov platform, with 79,870 individuals pledging their commitment to CPR awareness,” the Ministry said.

“Extensive physical training sessions on Compression-only CPR were organised across India by State and UT health departments, central government hospitals, AIIMS, INIs, the Indian Red Cross Society, and professional bodies.”

Various CPR training sessions were also held for central government employees, CISF personnel, housekeeping staff, and officials from various Ministries.

CPR involves a combination of chest compressions at a speed of 100 compressions per minute, and rescue breathing (mouth-to-mouth) to maintain blood flow and oxygen to the brain and vital organs until professional medical help arrives.

“The simple act of performing hands-only CPR can sustain blood flow and oxygen to vital organs until professional help arrives, increasing survival chances manifold,” said Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, while inaugurating CPR Awareness Week.

She stated that the government aims to ensure that every household, school, office, and public space has at least one individual trained in this lifesaving technique.

--IANS

rvt/