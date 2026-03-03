Sonal Chauhan says 'The last few days were challenging' as she safely returns to India

​Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Sonal Chauhan is finally back in India after facing a tense few days stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Sharing the update with her Instagram family on her social media handle, Sonal penned a heartfelt note.

The 'Jannat' actress termed the last few days as “challenging”. She further thanked the Dubai authorities for ensuring everyone's safety during such challenging times.

Sonal's post on her Insta Stories went like this, “Back home in India and feeling deeply grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love, prayers, and messages. They truly mean so much. I’m safely back in India now. The last few days were challenging, but what I also witnessed was the unbeatable spirit and resilience of Dubai, and that truly comes from the confidence that people have in its government. I felt that confidence too (sic),”

“And I’m sincerely grateful to the Dubai authorities for keeping us safe during this difficult time and handling everything with such care and responsibility, and making sure each one of us felt secure and protected. I truly hope this is over soon, because war is never the answer. My heart goes out to everyone facing this difficult time, and I pray for peace and an end to it all. 🇮🇳,” she went on to add.

Before this, she uploaded a clip on her Instagram Stories of herself traveling in a car on her way to the airport. Sonam even added the track "Coming Home" by Skylar Grey as the background score, hinting that she is coming back to her country at last.

Recently, Sonal informed that she is stranded in Dubai after the flight operations were suspended in the city through another social media post that read, “Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely”.

--IANS

pm/