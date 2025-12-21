December 21, 2025 8:20 PM हिंदी

Over 5,400 Afghan refugees deported from Iran, Pakistan in single day

Over 5,400 Afghan refugees deported from Iran, Pakistan in single day

Kabul, Dec 21 (IANS) Over 5,400 Afghan migrants have been repatriated from Iran and Pakistan in a single day, a Taliban official said on Sunday.

Sharing the High Commission for Migrants’ Issues report on X, Taliban deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat stated that 981 families, comprising 5,412 people, returned to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan on Saturday, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

He said Afghan migrants travelled to Afghanistan through Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand, Islam Qala crossing in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, and Torkham crossing in Nangarhar.

Fitrat stated that 1,283 Afghan refugee families, comprising 5,992 individuals, were taken to their respective areas, while 894 families were given humanitarian assistance.

He further stated that telecommunication companies distributed 861 SIM cards to Afghan returnees.

As many as 5,028 Afghan migrants were forcibly deported from Iran and Pakistan on Friday.

Last month, several Afghan migrants who recently returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan said that they are facing serious challenges ahead of the winter season. They raised concerns about a lack of shelter, the need for winter assistance, and difficulties in obtaining electronic ID cards (tazkira), local media reported.

Abdul Baqi, one of the Afghan refugees who returned from Pakistan, stated: "Our main problem is that we have no shelter. When we return to the country, we don't know where to go. We ask the Islamic Emirate to address our situation."

They stated that the aid available is inadequate and mentioned that they still struggle to meet their basic living needs, Afghan media outlet Tolo News reported.

Another returnee, Abdul Bari, said: "Everyone knows most people are homeless, spending their days in the streets and along the roads." Abdul Malik, a returnee, said that they are asked to apply for electronic ID cards when they reach their provinces and urged the authorities to provide them with ID cards.

Another Afghan refugee who returned from Pakistan, Abdul Qahar, urged the Taliban government to provide them with essential things like tents and shelter.

--IANS

akl/vd

LATEST NEWS

No changes in existing rules for short selling: SEBI

No changes in existing rules for short selling: SEBI

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Siddhant Chaturvedi: Wishes pour in as Tamannaah Bhatia turns 36

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Siddhant Chaturvedi: Wishes pour in as Tamannaah Bhatia turns 36

Pierce Brosnan says he is looking forward to discover the identity of the next James Bond

Pierce Brosnan says he is looking forward to discover the identity of the next James Bond

Kunal Kemmu: You can't fake laughter

Kunal Kemmu: You can't fake laughter

Remain calm even in complex situations, SC judge advises judges

Remain calm even in complex situations, SC judge advises judges

Pakistan: Over 1,300 security personnel deployed in Rawalpindi ahead of possible PTI protests

Pakistan: Over 1,300 security personnel deployed in Rawalpindi ahead of possible PTI protests

When Govinda spoke about going without sleep for 12 days

When Govinda spoke about going without sleep for 12 days

‘Greatest gift for Assam’: Leaders and commoners praise PM Modi over Namrup urea plant

‘Greatest gift for Assam’: Leaders and commoners praise PM Modi over Namrup urea plant

Gujarat: Saksham Yuvika Project empowering adolescent girls

Gujarat: Saksham Yuvika Project empowering adolescent girls

Over 5,400 Afghan refugees deported from Iran, Pakistan in single day

Over 5,400 Afghan refugees deported from Iran, Pakistan in single day