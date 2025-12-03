Over 5000 Afghan refugees forcibly deported from Pakistan, Iran in single day: Taliban

Kabul, Dec 3 (IANS) Over 5,000 Afghan refugees were forcibly repatriated from Pakistan and Iran in a single day, local media reported, quoting a Taliban official on Wednesday.

Sharing a report from the High Commission for Addressing Migrants' Issues on X, Taliban deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat stated that 689 families, comprising 5,496 people, returned to Afghanistan on Tuesday, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Afghan refugees returned home through Bahramcha in Helmand, Torkham crossing in Nangarhar, Islam Qala crossing in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz and Spin Boldak in Kandahar.

Fitrat said 856 returning families comprising 4,800 people were taken to their respective areas, while 563 families were provided humanitarian assistance. In addition, telecommunication firms provided 536 SIM cards to Afghan refugees.

Hamdullah Fitrat stated that 3,164 Afghan refugees were forcibly repatriated from Pakistan and Iran on Monday.

Earlier in November, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) revealed that Pakistan has detained a record number of Afghan migrants in 2025, with the highest number of arrests reported in Balochistan and Punjab provinces.

A new UNHCR report has revealed that the majority of arrests were made in Chagai and Quetta districts of Balochistan and Attock districts of Punjab, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

According to the agency, Pakistani authorities arrested 100,971 Afghans between January 1 and mid-November 2025, a record rise compared with about 9,000 arrests in 2024 and over 26,000 in 2023.

UNHCR said 76 per cent of those detained were Afghan Citizen Card holders or undocumented migrants, while the remaining 24 per cent possessed Proof of Registration cards.

The rise in detention of Afghan migrants comes after two government orders in 2025, which directed the removal of Afghan migrants from Islamabad and Rawalpindi and allowed police to arrest PoR-card holders.

Several humanitarian organisations have urged Pakistan to ensure that any returns are voluntary and in accordance with international obligations. They warned that mass expulsions cause instability along the Afghanistan border, where newly returned families often lack housing, employment and basic services.

