Over 26 lakh households benefit under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) A total of 20,85,514 rooftop solar systems have been installed across the country, benefiting 26,14,446 households, since the launch of PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana in February 2024, the government said on Tuesday.

A total disbursement of Rs 14,771.82 crore was made as Central Financial Assistance up to December 2025, according to an official statement from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG: MBY) is a demand-driven scheme wherein all residential consumers in the country having a grid-connected electricity connection of the local DISCOM can avail the benefits of the scheme, for the installation of rooftop solar (RTS) systems, by applying on the National Portal of the scheme.

The government estimated that installations of rooftop solar systems in one crore households could produce renewable electricity of 1,000 billion, potentially reducing emissions by 720 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent over the 25‑year lifetime of the systems.

The top five states in implementation as of CY25-end include Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Rajasthan.

Gujarat topped the chart with 5,15,052 installations benefiting 7,41,819 households and Rs 3,845.60 crore released as assistance. Maharashtra followed in second place with around 3.92 lakh installations, benefitting over 6.34 lakh households, and a Rs 2,787.59 crore release in assistance.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 3,26,386 installations for 3,29,847 households, and Kerala saw 1,77,392 installations for 1,82,071 households. Rajasthan ranked fifth with 1,19,006 installations benefiting 1,22,027 households, the Ministry said.

Under the scheme, consumers are eligible for subsidies of up to Rs 85,800, making rooftop solar adoption financially viable, particularly for middle- and lower-income families.

Energy experts note that even a one-kilowatt solar plant can generate an average of about 100 units of electricity per month, which is sufficient to meet an ordinary household's monthly power requirement.

Gujarat has topped the charts in various renewable energy segments.

The state ranked first in installed wind power capacity (14820.94 MW) and second in installed solar power capacity (25529.40 MW), according to a recent official statement.

--IANS

aar/rvt/