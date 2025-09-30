Over 11.31 lakh health camps organised under Swasth Nari, Sashakt Nari Abhiyaan: Govt

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Over 11.31 lakh health camps (screening and speciality camps) have been held under the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan', launched recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union government said on Tuesday.

The camps screened more than 6.51 crore citizens nationwide for non-communicable diseases, such as hypertension (1.44 crore citizens), diabetes (1.41 crore)

"The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan marks the largest ever health outreach for women and children in India," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"More than 31 lakh women screened for breast cancer, and over 16 lakhs for cervical cancer, while oral cancer screening covered almost 58 lakh people.

"More than 54.43 lakh antenatal check-ups have also been conducted, and almost 1.28 crore children received life-saving vaccines," the Ministry said.

The health camps also addressed anaemia and nutrition, with more than 93 lakhs screened for anaemia, and nutrition counselling sessions reaching lakhs of families.

Further, over 71 lakh citizens were screened for tuberculosis and 7.9 lakh for Sickle Cell Disease. The camps also registered more than 3.44 lakh blood donors and issued more than 13 lakh new Ayushman/PM-JAY cards.

The health camps have hosted thousands of specialty camps, providing advanced screening, diagnostics, counselling, and treatment services to beneficiaries, thereby complementing the efforts of state governments and community-level health workers.

Central government institutes, medical colleges, and private organizations have cumulatively organised 20,269 screening and specialty health camps benefiting more than 29 lakh citizens.

The initiative, which began on September 17, will continue till October 2 at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs), District Hospitals, and other government health facilities across the country to provide women-centric preventive, promotive, and curative health services at the community level.

--IANS

rvt/