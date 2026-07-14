Over 10.7 million women, girls need humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan: OCHA

Kabul, July 14 (IANS) Over 10.7 million women and girls need humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan in 2026, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report on Tuesday while warning that they remain among the most affected due to the country's ongoing humanitarian crisis.

According to the OCHA's latest update on Afghanistan, restrictions imposed on women's movement, education and employment continue to limit their access to essential services, while increasing protection risks and deepening existing vulnerabilities. Afghanistan continues to have one of the world’s highest maternal mortality rates, with an estimated 638 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births in 2024.

Health sector in Afghanistan is also facing a significant strain. Shortage of women health workers, funding reductions, limited access to essential medicines and gaps in emergency obstetric care are contributing to preventable maternal and neonatal deaths, particularly in rural areas where access to healthcare remains limited, according to the OCHA.

The OCHA warned that restrictions on girls’ education are creating risks for Afghanistan’s healthcare sector by limiting the future availability of female doctors, nurses and midwives. According to UNICEF estimates, Afghanistan could lose over 25,000 female teachers and health workers by 2030 if current restrictions continue.

Earlier in June, the OCHA said that 16 million people in Afghanistan will need access to clean water and sanitation services in 2026.

The OCHA said water scarcity is exposing children to greater health risks and affecting daily life in Afghanistan, forcing people to taking coping mechanisms amid deteriorating conditions. The agency stated that access to safe drinking water and sanitation in Afghanistan is a critical humanitarian challenge, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

Over the years, Afghanistan has faced recurring droughts, inadequate water-management infrastructure and poverty, resulting in millions of people facing difficulty in getting sufficient water for drinking, household use and agriculture. Humanitarian agencies have said that climate-related shocks are increasing pressure on already fragile communities in Afghanistan, it reported.

OCHA's statement came as Afghanistan continues to face humanitarian crisis due to economic difficulties, food insecurity and reduction in international aid. Aid organisations said reduced funding has restricted the humanitarian agencies from expanding expand water, sanitation and hygiene services in several areas.

--IANS

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