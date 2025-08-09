August 09, 2025 1:15 PM हिंदी

Over 100 flights delayed due to heavy rain in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The national Capital woke up to torrential rain on Saturday, causing widespread waterlogging, traffic snarls, and flight disruptions, marring the festive mood of Raksha Bandhan. According to Flightradar data, at least 105 flights were delayed due to the inclement weather.

Of the delayed flights, 13 were inbound to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) and 92 were outbound, throwing travel schedules into chaos.

Though there were no mass cancellations, airlines and airport authorities issued advisories to caution flyers amid traffic congestion and rain-related delays.

IndiGo and SpiceJet both posted alerts on X, urging passengers to leave early for the airport and keep track of their flight status.

Meanwhile, Delhi Airport issued a statement clarifying that operations were largely stable despite the weather.

“As per the Indian Meteorological Department’s forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. However, all flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free,” it posted on X.

Rain battered several key areas of the city including Panchkuian Marg, Connaught Place, and Mathura Road, leading to serious waterlogging and gridlocked roads. Commuters faced long delays as several underpasses and arterial roads were inundated.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for the entire Delhi region, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall with the possibility of intense thunderstorms, particularly over East and Central Delhi throughout the day.

While the rain brought a temporary relief from heat and improved air quality, the disruption to daily life and holiday plans was widespread, with many residents taking to social media to share visuals of submerged streets and delayed journeys.

--IANS

rs/rad

