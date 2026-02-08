February 08, 2026 7:21 PM हिंदी

Outrage over NEET student's death: Protest held at Jantar Mantar

Outrage over NEET student’s death: Protest held at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) A major protest was held at Jantar Mantar on Sunday as students, activists and concerned citizens gathered to demand accountability and justice over the death of a NEET aspirant from Bihar, an incident that has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about student safety and institutional responsibility.

Holding placards and raising slogans, protesters called for a swift and transparent investigation into the case and strict action against those responsible. Several demonstrators alleged negligence and demanded systemic reforms to ensure that no student is pushed to such an extreme situation in the future.

The protest site witnessed participation from civil society members, student groups and political representatives, reflecting growing public anger over repeated incidents involving students preparing for competitive examinations. Protesters said mounting pressure, lack of support mechanisms and alleged administrative lapses have made aspirants increasingly vulnerable.

Speaking to IANS, Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mahabal Mishra urged the government to act decisively. “The government should immediately catch the convict and ensure strict punishment, so that in future no child faces such injustice. A clear signal must be sent that such actions will be dealt with strictly,” Mishra said.

He further emphasised that justice in such cases should not be delayed, warning that inaction could erode public trust and encourage impunity. “If accountability is not fixed, such tragedies will continue to occur,” he added.

A protester alleged that it was extremely tragic that a young girl was raped and murdered in Patna, and that attempts were then made to cover up the case. “The police and administration are trying to suppress the matter. The victim’s parents are being forced to wander from place to place in search of justice,” the protester alleged.

He further accused the government of turning a blind eye to the issue, claiming that the NDA had become so arrogant that there was no accountability left. “An SIT was formed, but so far there has been no conclusion. A decision must be taken at the earliest so that the victim gets justice,” the protester said.

Dhruv Kumar Rai, Educator, who prepares students for NEET and IIT examinations, expressed similar sentiments and said that the biggest violation committed against any woman is an attack on her dignity, and what has happened in this case is extremely shameful. “Our only demand is that the culprits be given the harshest possible punishment. This is a heinous crime, and I demand a punishment that sets an example,” he said.

