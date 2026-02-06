'Our domination in age group cricket and beyond continues': Kohli leads congratulatory messages for U19 WC title win

February 06, 2026 9:57 PM हिंदी

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Former Indian cricket stars sent their congratulatory messages to the India U19 team after it clinched a record sixth title for the country, beating England by 100 runs in the final played in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Friday.

After India chose to bat first, they quickly lost Aaron George for 9 runs. However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and skipper Ayush Mhatre built a strong partnership, scoring 142 runs together, with the captain contributing 53 off 51 balls. Sooryavanshi then took charge, scoring 175 runs off 80 balls, which included 15 fours and 15 sixes. He reached his century in just 55 balls and his 150 in 71. Late innings support from Kanishk Chouhan, who made 37 off 20, helped India to a massive total of 411/9 in their 50 overs. They then bundled out England U19 for 311 in 40.2 overs to seal a huge win.

"Congratulations to the U-19 Indian team for lifting the World Cup once again. Our domination in the age-group cricket and beyond continues. Well done to the whole squad and the support staff," Virat Kohli posted on X.

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Rachel Bishop said, "India’s U19 team didn’t just turn up with a galaxy of stars to rest on their laurels. They turned up and turned on the power and flex. They worked hard and played smart, and deserve this win. Congratulations."

England started their chase with promise, featuring a solid performance from Ben Dawkins, who scored 66, and Mayes, who added 45. Caleb Falconer played exceptionally well, scoring 115 off 67 balls, helping England recover from a tough position at 177/7 to reach 311 runs. However, India’s bowlers, with RS Ambrish taking three wickets for 56 runs and Deepesh Devendran claiming two wickets, secured a comprehensive victory for India.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla hailed the U19 team for its commanding run and said, "World Champions again! Heartiest congratulations to the India U19 team on lifting the U19 World Cup. A commanding run throughout the tournament, crowned by a sensational knock from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the final. Well done to the players and support staff on this memorable triumph."

Indian men's team head coach Gautam Gambhir posted, "Proud of you boys! The bright future is here! #IndiaU19."

BCCI president Mithun Manhas said, "Immensely proud of our India U-19 team on winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup 🏆. This triumph is a result of months of hard work, exceptional teamwork, and the fearless brand of cricket played by these young champions. From pressure moments to match-winning performances, the boys showed remarkable maturity and character on the world stage.

"Heartfelt congratulations to the players, coaching staff, and support team for nurturing talent and upholding India’s rich cricketing legacy. The future of Indian cricket is in safe and confident hands."

