Oswal Pumps’ net profit drops over 20 pc on quarter, revenue slips nearly 4 pc

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Karnal-based Oswal Pumps on Friday announced its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, reporting a 20.51 per cent decline in profit on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 63.90 crore during the January–March period (Q4), down from Rs 80.39 crore in the October–December quarter (Q3 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

The company said its revenue from operations stood at Rs 364.63 crore in Q4 -- a decline of around 4 per cent from Rs 379.74 crore in the previous quarter.

Its total income for the March quarter of FY25 came in at Rs 365.57 crore, down from Rs 380.47 crore in Q3 FY25 -- again reflecting a 4 per cent sequential drop.

Total expenses for the company during Q4 stood at Rs 283.34 crore, up 2.62 per cent from Rs 276.08 crore in the previous quarter, as per its exchange filing.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's profit surged by 123.58 per cent, compared to Rs 28.58 crore in Q4 FY24.

Additionally, revenue from operations saw a 58 per cent YoY increase from Rs 230.25 crore in the same quarter previous year.

On annual basis, total income rose sharply by 58 per cent from Rs 230.78 crore in the March quarter of FY24.

The expenses rose by 45 per cent from Rs 195.22 crore reported in Q4 FY24, according to its financial statement.

“On behalf of the management team at Oswal Pumps Limited, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to the entire investment community for the overwhelming response to our IPO,” Vivek Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Oswal Pumps Limited said.

According to its official website, Oswal Pumps Limited, established in 2003, operates in a wide range of segments including solar pumps, submersible pumps, monoblock pumps, pressure pumps, sewage pumps, electric motors, submersible winding wires and cables, and electric panels.

The company launched its IPO in June this year, with a total issue size of Rs 1,387.34 crore.

The IPO included a fresh issue worth Rs 890 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 497.34 crore.

--IANS

pk/na