June 10, 2025 8:14 PM हिंदी

Oswal Pumps' expenses up 23.83 pc in first 9 months of FY25, income rises

Oswal Pumps' expenses up 23.83 pc in first 9 months of FY25, income rises

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Oswal Pumps Limited's total expenses increased by 23.83 per cent to Rs 781.82 crore in the first nine months of FY25, from Rs 631.35 crore in the entire FY24, according to the information given in the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The company's expenses as well as profits, and income also saw an increase during the review period.

According to the company's RHP, the company's total income in the April-December period of FY25 was Rs 1,067.34 crore, as against Rs 761.23 crore in the entire FY24.

At the same time, the company has made a profit of Rs 216.70 crore in the first nine months of FY25, as against Rs 97.66 crore in FY24.

The Haryana-based manufacturer of water and solar pumping systems has set the price band for its upcoming Rs 1,387.34 crore initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 584-614 per share, as it prepares to open the public issue for investors on June 13.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 890 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 497.34 crore by promoter Vivek Gupta. It will close on June 17, with shares tentatively scheduled to list on June 20 on both the BSE and the NSE.

The IPO has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35 per cent of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

The company had fulfilled 38,132 turnkey solar pumping system orders under the PM Kusum Scheme in states such as Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra (as of December 31, 2024).

--IANS

avs/vd

LATEST NEWS

Siddhesh Lad and Rohan Raje power Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals past Eagle Thane Strikers into the final of

T20 Mumbai League: Siddhesh Lad, Rohan Raje power Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals into final

Anupam Kher bumps into Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna during his flight to Mumbai

Anupam Kher bumps into Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna during his flight to Mumbai

Don't think it as conflict between India and Pakistan, it is India vs 'Terroristan': EAM Jaishankar

Don't think it as conflict between India and Pakistan, it is India vs 'Terroristan': EAM Jaishankar

Aryam Meshram and Sanjay Raghunath help NECO Master Blaster register thrilling win over Orange Tigers in Vidarbha Pro T20 League (VPTL) 2025 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Tuesday. Photo credit: VCA

Vidarbha Pro T20: Meshram, Raghunath help NECO Master Blaster register thrilling win

FM Sitharaman calls for speeding up refunds of unclaimed amounts in financial sector

FM Sitharaman calls for speeding up refunds of unclaimed amounts in financial sector

Sagar Bhatia makes everyone grove during his homecoming Delhi concert

Sagar Bhatia makes everyone grove during his homecoming Delhi concert

Bhopal Leopards' owner confident as the franchise seeks Madhya Pradesh League glory.

Bhopal Leopards' owner confident as the franchise seeks Madhya Pradesh League glory

Viral video of handcuffed student: India formally raises matter with US Embassy

Viral video of handcuffed student: India formally raises matter with US Embassy

Jobe Bellingham signs for Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal. Photo credit: Borussia Dortmund

Jobe Bellingham signs for Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal

Wiaan Mulder to continue at No. 3 as South Africa announce playing XI for the World Test Championships (WTC) Final against Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSA/X

WTC final: Wiaan Mulder to continue at No. 3 as SA announce playing XI