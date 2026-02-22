Osasuna stun Real Madrid, Atletico cruises past Espanyol in La Liga

Madrid, Feb 22 (IANS) Real Madrid's brief spell as leader of La Liga will end if FC Barcelona wins at home to Levante on Sunday, after its eight-game winning run was ended by a 2-1 defeat away to Osasuna.

The team from Pamplona continued its improved form in 2026 with an intense display and was rewarded when Ante Budimir opened the scoring in the 38th minute after being brought down by Thibaut Courtois. The Croatian picked himself up to score from the penalty spot.

Vinicius Jr equalised for Real Madrid in the 73rd minute after great work from Fede Valverde, but Raul Garcia won the match for Osasuna in the last minute when he beat the offside trap, turned and curled a shot into the far corner of the goal to send the fans in the El Sadar Stadium wild with delight.

Atletico Madrid came back from conceding an early goal to win 4-2 at home to Espanyol.

Jofre Carreras put Espanyol ahead after just five minutes, but Alexander Sorloth equalized in the 20th minute and Giuliano Simeone put Atletico ahead three minutes into the second half before Ademola Lookman continued his positive start at the Metropolitano Stadium with Atletico's third goal in the 57th minute.

Sorloth added his second of the night before Edu Exposito pulled one back for Espanyol with 10 minutes left to play.

Betis' efforts to climb into the top-four suffered a setback when it was held to a 1-1 draw at home to Rayo Vallecano in a game that will be remembered for two VAR checks that saw the second half last 59 minutes.

Cedric Bakambu put Betis ahead in the 16th minute after Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla failed to hold onto a cross, although Rayo levelled before halftime when Isi Palazon slid home a cross at the far post.

Both VAR checks were to see two fouls were inside the rival penalty area, but after long deliberations neither led to a penalty being given.

Eric Bailly's late header saved a point for Oviedo in a thrilling 3-3 draw away to Real Sociedad. Goals from Federico Vinas after 50 and 52 minutes looked to have given Oviedo a comfortable lead, before Real Sociedad hit back with goals from Orri Oskarsson and Duje Caleta-Car and looked to be set for an incredible fightback when Oskarsson hit his second in the last minute to make the score 3-2.

Bailly saved a point for Oviedo with a header in the 92nd minute and there was still time for Goncalo Guedes to hit the post with virtually the last kick of the game.

--IANS

bc/