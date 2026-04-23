Opt for simple celebrations, do more social work: Orthodox Catholicos seeks restraint

Kottayam, April 23 (IANS) The supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, on Thursday called for restraint and introspection, urging religious institutions and the public to make rational, humane choices in matters of celebration.

Calling for a shift in priorities, the Catholicos urged churches under his jurisdiction to simplify celebrations.

The Catholicos’ remarks come in the wake of Tuesday’s explosion at sheds where fireworks were being prepared for the Thrissur Pooram’s much anticipated display, a tragedy that has reignited concerns over safety and the scale of festivities.

The blast occurred days ahead of the scheduled fireworks on Monday, casting a shadow over one of Kerala’s most iconic temple festivals.

“Saints are not pleased by fireworks, but by the purity of a believer’s heart,” he said, stressing that faith must be expressed through inner devotion rather than a spectacle.

He added that God is not pleased by excess, but by love, compassion and care for fellow human beings.

He proposed that funds typically earmarked for annual feasts be redirected towards meaningful social initiatives, including building homes for the underprivileged.

“Let us set an example by using these resources to support those in need,” he said.

Headquartered in Kottayam, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church is among the largest non-Catholic Christian denominations in the state, giving the Catholicos’ intervention significant moral weight in Kerala’s public discourse.

His statement adds to a growing chorus of voices calling for tighter regulation and a rethinking of large scale fireworks displays, especially in densely populated settings.

As investigations continue into the cause of the blast, the tragedy has prompted a broader debate on balancing tradition with safety and social responsibility.

14 people had lost their lives in the explosion that took place on Tuesday.

Incidentally, of late, many Churches which in the past conducted big display of fireworks as part of the annual festival, have considerably cut down the budget for it.

--IANS

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