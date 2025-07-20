July 20, 2025 9:43 PM हिंदी

Oriental Cup 2025 set for kick-off with a full slate of boys’ and girls’ matches

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The third edition of the Oriental Cup, Delhi’s emerging youth football tournament, is all set to kick off at Dr. Ambedkar Stadium here on Monday with 36 participating teams in the fray. The field includes 24 teams in the boys’ category and 12 in the girls’ category, which, this year’s tournament promises an action-packed week of high-quality school football, spirited competition, and inclusive community engagement.

The 2025 season will begin with seven matches featuring some of the city’s most exciting young talents. In the opening fixtures, Government Co-ed Senior Secondary School, Dwarka, will take on Mother’s International School in the boys’ category, followed by their respective girls’ teams facing off. Next, Sanskriti International School will meet Amity International, Saket in the boys’ match, followed by the defending champions in the girls’ category, Sanskriti International School, going up against Amity International, Saket’s girls’ team.

Later in the day, the boys’ team from The Air Force School, Subroto Park, winners of the first edition, will face Kendriya Vidyalaya School (JNU), while their girls’ team will play Amity International, Noida. The final fixture of the day will see Amity International, Noida, take on Kendriya Vidyalaya, RK Puram in the boys’ draw.

All matches will be played at Dr. Ambedkar Stadium, which will host the entire tournament through to the finals on July 29. The competition is structured with qualifier rounds, followed by league matches, and culminating in championship games for both boys and girls.

Recognised by the Delhi Soccer Association for its growing contribution to grassroots football, the Oriental Cup is steadily evolving into a meaningful platform where school teams experience structured, competitive play in a professional setting.

The Oriental Cup is an emerging school football tournament in Delhi, founded in 2023 by student-athletes Fareed Bakshi and Zahan Sawhney. Now in its third season, the tournament provides a structured and inclusive platform for school athletes of all genders, encouraging competitive play and sportsmanship.

The Oriental Cup aims to foster a community where young players can grow, learn, and celebrate the spirit of football, laying the groundwork for what aspires to become a long-standing tradition in Delhi’s school sports landscape.

